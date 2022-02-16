ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood actor's Ponzi scheme, explained: Why investors keep falling for scams

By Allison Morrow
 3 days ago

The tale of Zachary Horwitz made headlines this week after he was sentenced to 20 years for bilking investors out of $650 million by peddling bogus licensing deals with HBO and...

Vulture

Actor’s Most Prominent Role Turns Out to Be $650 Million Ponzi Scheme

Update, Tuesday February 15, 12:10 p.m.: Zachary Horwitz was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday, February 14 for running a $650 million Ponzi scheme that targeted Hollywood investors. The court determined that he must also repay more than $230.3 million of the money. Over the course of the scheme — which operated from 2014 to 2019 — Horwitz allegedly stole from more than 200 investors, including his close friends and family members.
TheDailyBeast

Hollywood Swindler Gets 20 Years for $650M Ponzi Scheme

A small-time actor who became a big-time fraudster with a $650 million Hollywood ponzi scheme was just hit with a 20-year prison sentence. Zachary Horwitz, who had roles in some low budget films under the name Zach Avery, was sentenced Monday for swindling hundreds of millions of dollars out of investors to finance a billionaire’s lifestyle of yachts, private jets and sports cars. Horwitz raised at least $650 million by telling investors he was selling foreign distribution rights to streaming platforms, prosecutors said. “Horwitz portrayed himself as a Hollywood success story...He branded himself as an industry player, who… leveraged his relationships with online streaming platforms like HBO and Netflix to sell them foreign film distribution rights at a steady premium. But, as his victims came to learn, (Horwitz) was not a successful businessman or Hollywood insider. He just played one,” the Justice Department said. In addition to the lengthy prison term, Horwitz was also ordered to repay $230 million to his victims.
The Independent

Actor who faked Netflix and HBO deals in $650m Hollywood Ponzi scheme gets 20 years in prison

An actor who made up HBO and Netflix movie deals to land $650m (£480m) from investors in a Ponzi scheme has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.Zachary Horwitz, 35, was ordered by a judge on Monday to pay $230m in restitution to more than 250 victims of what prosecutors called the biggest scam of its kind in Hollywood history.The FBI found that Horwitz had spent the stolen money on a $5.7m home in the city’s Beverlywood area, $706,000 on interior decorations and $605,000 on Mercedes Benz and Audi cars.They also said that he shelled out $345,000 on private jet...
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

