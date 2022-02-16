ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Fleeing a shooter, juvenile is shot by man at gas station in Little Woods, police say

By MISSY WILKINSON
NOLA.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of children fleeing from a shooter in Little Woods escaped to a gas station, where an elderly man shot at them because he thought they were shooting at him, police...

www.nola.com

Comments / 0

Related
Black Enterprise

4-Year-Old Louisiana Boy Shoots Himself in Back Seat of Car While Mom Smoked Marijuana in Front Seat

A 4-year-old boy in Louisiana fatally shot himself inside a car he was sitting in with his mother, who was smoking weed in the front seat with a friend. Jarion Walker was killed on Saturday while sitting in the car with his two younger siblings and two adults, NOLA reports. The Sheriff’s Office said the two adults were smoking marijuana in the front seat when a firearm was discharged inside the vehicle.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Juveniles#Gas Station#Medical Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
WREG

Couple indicted in 7-year-old’s shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A couple has been indicted in a drive-by shooting on Monday that killed a 7-year-old on Fourth of July last year, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich. Jordan Pittman, 19, and Angieline Kennedy, 21, are responsible for killing 7-year-old Kelby Shorty during a drive-by shooting on July 4, 2021 in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Miami Herald

Woman bumps into man at market, then he follows her home and shoots her, PA cops say

Officers in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who they say shot at a woman who accidentally bumped into him at a grocery store. The woman, who Coatesville Police Department officers say is in her 20s, apologized to the man after bumping into him at Coatesville Market on Jan. 26, according to a news release. But the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Moenell Coleman, became irate and threatened to shoot her, police say.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WREG

Two charged after police find stolen cars, drugs, guns

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Two men were charged after police found stolen cars, guns, and drugs in Southwest Memphis on Monday. According to Memphis Police, officers received information concerning a stolen gray 2010 Infiniti G37 that was taken out of the Mt. Moriah Station area. Officers found the occupied stolen car on the street in front of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Family of three all found dead at home from Covid

Medical examiners have ruled it was Covid that killed a father and his two adult daughters in December, after their unexplained deaths shook a quiet Southern California community.Philip Ramirez, 87; Diane Ramirez, 58; and Susan Ramirez, 49, all died from Covid, with other contributing conditions, according to the Ventura County medical examiner’s office.The trio were discovered on 16 December, after family members were unable to reach them, and Diane’s employer asked a sheriff’s deputy to perform a welfare check at their home, which went unanswered.Police initially considered the deaths suspicious, though they found no signs of forced entry or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Miami Herald

25-year-old found fatally beaten with bag on head, Alabama cops say. Boyfriend charged

A 25-year-old woman was found by her family beaten to death in her own apartment, and a man has been charged with killing her, Alabama police say. Family members first became worried about Madison Shea Pilkington when she didn’t show up for work, the Hoover Police Department said in a news release. One of her relatives went to check on her and found her unresponsive.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy