These JBL Portable Speakers Are All on Sale Right Now

If you’re in the market for a new portable speaker, now is the time to buy. Amazon has dozens of unbeatable deals on JBL ’s lightweight audio systems right now, all of which pack in impressive sound quality into sleek, tight frames.

From their popular Xtreme series to their handy clip-on models, here are the best portable speaker deals to shop this week — just in time for your next trip or dinner party.

JBL Go 3 (40% Off)

Considering its ultra-compact size, the JBL Go packs in an impressively punchy bass and big audio. The micro speaker is as portable as they come, with a handy latch that can hang onto backpacks or shorts for people that are always on the go. Waterproof, dustproof and bluetooth-enabled, you’ll never be without music.

JBL Xtreme 2 (23% Off)

If you’re looking for ultra-portability, then the Clip is your best bet. But no other speaker on JBL’s lineup beats their Xtreme series, which packs in audio powerful enough to rival that of a standing speaker but is also designed with convenience in mind. The Xtreme 2, currently 50% off on Amazon, is basically a mini boombox: passive radiators on either side amplify the bass output, and reviewers have highlighted its surprisingly clean mids for granularity that’s hard to come by with a speaker this size. The Xtreme speakers are bulkier than JBL’s other models (it weighs more than five pounds) but it’s a price absolutely worth paying for considering its impressive audio capabilities. Plus, it’s 100% waterproof and comes with a durable strap that you can use to easily carry it from room to room.

Buy: JBL Xtreme 3 $114.95

JBL Extreme 3 (21% Off)

The Extreme 3 is arguably the best speaker on JBL’s lineup. Compared to the 2, the 2021 model is fully intended for parties: with a powerful bass and sizable design, it’s far from subtle. Four drivers and duel passive radiators enable a booming sound that’s hard to come by in any other portable speaker on the market. The fully waterproof build makes it the best option for outdoor gatherings, boasting an IP67 rating — as high of a protection rating that you’ll see on most consumer products, meaning you don’t have to worry at all about it being exposed to water and dust.

Buy: BUY NOW: $299.95

JBL Flip 5 (23% Off)

The Flip 5 is the safest bet if you’re looking for a tried-and-true budget portable speaker, small enough to carry in a tote but with enough horsepower to carry audio through a sizable room — and now for less than $100. It improves upon the Flip 5 with a completely waterproof exterior and IPX7 rating.

Buy: BUY NOW: $99.95