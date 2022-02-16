ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Funeral Arrangements for Youngsville Councilman Set

By Ian Auzenne
 2 days ago
Youngsville businessman and city councilman Gary P. Williams will be laid to rest on Friday.

Williams died on Monday after suffering an apparent heart attack. He was 57.

Visitation will take place David Funeral Home at 316 Youngsville Highway in Lafayette on Thursday from 9 a. m. to 9 p.m. and again on Friday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.

The funeral service will take place at First Baptist Church of Youngsville at 623 Lafayette Street. The service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the St. Anne Cemetery.

Williams was the owner of Gary P. Williams Construction. He was also in his first term as a Youngsville city councilman. Mayor Ken Ritter says Williams was planning to run for reelection later this year.

Previously, Williams had been a jockey, a carpenter, a logistics operator, and a Youngsville police officer.

After news of Williams's death broke, friends, family, and colleagues began posting tributes to Williams online.

Click here to read Williams's full obituary.

Comments / 0

