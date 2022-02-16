ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berlin, PA

Catalan family drama 'Alcarràs' wins Berlin's Golden Bear

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ye5Dl_0eGWhlfl00
Germany Berlinale Carla Simon receives the Golden Bear for best film for her movie 'Alcarras' during the awarding ceremony at the International Film Festival Berlin 'Berlinale', in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) (Vianney Le Caer)

BERLIN — (AP) — The Catalan family drama “Alcarràs” won the Golden Bear award for best movie at the Berlin International Film Festival on Wednesday.

Director Carla Simón's film was picked from a field of 18 by a seven-member jury under American filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.

He said the movie was honored “for its extraordinary performances, from the child actors to the actors in their 80s, for the ability to show the tenderness and comedy of family and struggle, and for the betrayal of our connection and dependence on the land around us.”

The film depicts a family that spends its summers picking peaches in an orchard in a village in Spain's Catalonia region, but faces new owners who plan to replace the peach trees with solar panels.

Meltem Kaptan took the best leading performance honor for the title role in German director Andreas Dresen's “Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush.”

She played the mother of a German-born Turkish man, Murat Kurnaz, who was held as a suspected terrorist at Guantanamo Bay for four years. He was released in 2006 and returned to Germany after a U.S. federal judge found that evidence did not justify his detention and then-German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened.

French director Claire Denis was chosen as best director for her new film “Both Sides of the Blade,” starring Juliette Binoche.

The grand jury prize went to the Korean movie “The Novelist's Film,” directed by Hong Sangsoo.

The Berlin event is the first of the year's major European film festivals. It went ahead this year in a pared-down format designed to bring audiences back but reduce COVID-19 infection risks at the same time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Olympics Live: Finland beats Russia 2-1 for hockey gold

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Hannes Bjorninen scored the go-ahead goal 31 seconds into the third period and Finland claimed its first Olympic men’s hockey gold medal with a 2-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee on the final day of the Beijing Games.
SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING — (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world's most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID "closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.
SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Olympics Live: US skaters lose appeal to get silver medals

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Arbitrators have rejected a last-ditch request by American figure skaters to have their silver medals awarded before the end of the Olympics. The Court of Arbitration for Sport said in Beijing that it dismissed the appeal by...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berlin, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
WPXI Pittsburgh

Olympics Live: Germans 1-2 in women's bobsled, US 3rd

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Laura Nolte and Mariama Jamanka added to Germany’s record haul of Olympic sliding medals. And U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor extended her medal record. The German sliding domination of the Beijing Games continued Saturday night. Nolte...
SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Reporting, inside and outside the bubble

BEIJING — (AP) — Journalists who spent weeks covering the Beijing Olympics while hermetically sealed inside the “closed-loop” system will leave with an incomplete picture of what reporting in China entails. Inside the Olympic “bubble," those telling the story of the Games to the world are...
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peaches
Person
Juliette Binoche
Person
Claire Denis
Person
M. Night Shyamalan
Person
Angela Merkel
WPXI Pittsburgh

Olympics Live: Dutch skater Schouten wins mass start event

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Irene Schouten of the Netherlands has won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, outsprinting Canada’s Ivanie Blondin to win the women’s mass start. In the final speedskating event of the Winter Games, Schouten...
SPORTS
WPXI Pittsburgh

Taiwan premier wants athlete punished for wearing China suit

TAIPEI, Taiwan — (AP) — Taiwan’s premier wants a Taiwanese Olympic speedskater to be punished for wearing what appeared to be a suit from China’s team during training. Symbols of the two sides are especially sensitive at a time when China's ruling Communist Party, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory even though the island has long operated with its own national government, is trying to intimidate the democracy by flying fighter jets and bombers nearby.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Bear#Family Drama#Ap#American#Turkish#French#Korean#European#The Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh

US defense chief: Russia 'uncoiling and poised to strike'

VILNIUS, Lithuania — (AP) — U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured the three Baltic nations Saturday that they would not be on their own if faced with security threats from Russia, but he stopped short of promising a permanent deployment of American troops in the former Soviet republics.
MILITARY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
74K+
Followers
92K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy