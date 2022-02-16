ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Crop insurance for increased pests and disease

By Staff
voiceofmuscatine.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFebruary 16, 2022 By Julie Harker Filed Under: crop insurance, News. The crop insurance director for the Farmer Business Network encourages growers to look at optional enhancements to their overall coverage because of increased pest and...

voiceofmuscatine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y105

Farmers Can Expect Crop Insurance To Be A ’23 Farm Bill Priority

As hearings are starting up about the 2023 Farm Bill, one theme that continues to maintain importance is the role crop insurance plays. Pennsylvania Congressman Glenn ‘GT’ Thompson, Ranking Member of the House Ag Committee has traveled to around 29 states in the past year gathering information for the next farm bill.
AGRICULTURE
KDHL AM 920

Plant Cover Crops Get Crop insurance Premium Benefit

Almost all farmers purchase crop insurance through the USDA's Risk Management Agency. Many also purchase additional crop insurance from private insurance companies designed to compliment the "base insurance" available through the Risk Management Agency. Examples would be additional hail insurance or the wind endorsement for corn. While the Risk Management Agency directs the crop insurance program it is actually sold and serviced by local agents with private companies. It is a great example of a Private Public partnership that is the base of most farmers risk management.
AGRICULTURE
MedicalXpress

Study finds older Americans are largely unaware of new Alzheimer's drug

There's a new drug to treat Alzheimer's disease, but those who might benefit from it know almost nothing about it, a new study shows. In spring 2021, for the first time in decades, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a drug to treat Alzheimer's disease. Enthusiasm for the drug, aducanumab, was swiftly eclipsed by concerns about efficacy, prohibitive cost and serious side effects.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crop Insurance#Disease#Pests#Soybean#Sds
The Independent

Ivermectin, hailed as Covid wonder drug by Trump fans, does not prevent severe illness, study finds

The antiparasitic drug ivermectin does “not prevent progression to severe disease” in high-risk Covid patients, according to a new study.Published on Friday in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA), the study looked at 490 patients in Malaysia and concluded that “findings do not support the use of ivermectin for patients with COVID-19.”“In Malaysia, about 95% of patients with COVID-19 present early with mild disease, and less than 5% progress to a hypoxic state requiring oxygen supplementation. Notably, patients 50 years and older with comorbidities are at high risk for severe disease,” the authors wrote. “Potentially, an antiviral...
U.S. POLITICS
104.5 KDAT

IA Farmers Can Have Crops Checked For Diseases By Dogs [WATCH]

Now Iowa may not be known for potatoes like Idaho is, but that doesn’t mean farmers here can’t grow them. When growing potatoes- like any crop, there is always that worry about diseases such as Potato Virus Y and Ring Rot. And instead of sorting through your harvest to find them, why not let a dog?
IOWA STATE
Agriculture Online

USDA provides more than $70 million to protect crops from invasive pests and diseases

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is allocating more than $70 million to support 372 projects under the Plant Protection Act’s Section 7721 program to strengthen the nation’s infrastructure for pest detection and surveillance, identification, and threat mitigation; to safeguard the nursery production system; and to respond to plant pest emergencies.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Albuquerque Business First

UbiQD says its greenhouse tech can lead to increased crop growth

If Los Alamos-based UbiQD has its way, greenhouses across the world could be outfitted with a new type of film that the company says can stimulate plant growth. In early February, the startup announced the release of new plant trial data for its greenhouse film called UbiGro, which it sells alongside energy-generating windows. That film apparently helped boost geranium and strawberry production by between 14% and 28% in the most recent case studies. All conditions such as watering, humidity, nutrients and temperature remained the same during testing, according to UbiQD.
AGRICULTURE
KXLY

Incidence of Legionnaires’ Disease Continuing to Increase

THURSDAY, Feb. 17, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of Legionnaires’ disease (LD) has been on the rise for more than 15 years, with notable racial and geographic disparities, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in Emerging Infectious Diseases. Albert E. Barskey, M.P.H., from the U.S....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Jacksonville Journal Courier

COVID-19 could increase burden of cardiovascular diseases

The first large study to assess cardiovascular outcomes one year after SARS-CoV-2 infection, published in the journal Nature on Monday, shows that the virus's impact is often long-lasting. In the report, an analysis of more than 11 million U.S. veteran's health records, researchers found the risk of 20 different heart...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Weather Channel

Airborne COVID-19 Particles Remain Infectious for a Longer Time and at Greater Distances than Previously Thought

Small coronavirus respiratory particles can remain moist and airborne for a longer time and at a greater distance than scientists have thought so far. Scientists at the US Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory estimates that droplets encased in mucus could remain moist for up to 30 minutes and travel up to about 200 feet.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Bacteria in the nose may increase risk of Alzheimer's disease

New research from Griffith University has shown that a bacterium commonly present in the nose can sneak into the brain and set off a cascade of events that may lead to Alzheimer's disease. Associate Professor Jenny Ekberg and colleagues from the Clem Jones Centre for Neurobiology and Stem Cell Research...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Six million homes ‘could face mandatory water meters’ to prevent shortages

Millions of people could be forced to have water meters in their homes in suppliers’ attempts to prevent water shortages, it’s claimed. Water companies supplying areas that have a “serious” risk of shortages could force households to have meters installed.About six million househoulds – supplied by Cambridge Water, Portsmouth Water, South Staffordshire Water, Severn Trent Water, Veolia Water, Wessex Water, and Southern West Water – could be made to have them fitted.Those who do not have the meters installed could be charged more expensive flat-rate tariffs that could add about £200 to their annual bill, The Telegraph has reported.Water bills...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
SCDNReports

Alabama Family Dollar Rat Infestation Recall

Alabama Family Dollar Rat Infestation RecallSCDN Graphics Department. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the good folks of Alabama that several categories of FDA-regulated products purchased from Jan. 1, 2021, through the present from Family Dollar stores in Alabama, could be unsafe for consumers to use. The impacted products originated from the company’s distribution facility where an FDA inspection found unsanitary conditions, including a rodent infestation, that could cause many of the products to become contaminated.
ALABAMA STATE
Phys.org

Common plant disease found to defend its host against pests

Scientists from University of Turku observed that ergot, a common plant disease on rye, defended its host plant chemically against grass feeding insects. The ergot disease in grains spoils the yield and causes seed loss to the plant. Based on this, it is classified as harmful from the human perspective. A new study states that the ergot appears to be a beneficial protector for its host plant capable of even increasing plant fitness.
WILDLIFE

Comments / 0

Community Policy