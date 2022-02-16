ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
February 2022 Polymer Points Live: Resin markets react to supply chain disruptions and inflation

By Don Loepp Frank Esposito
plasticsnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResin markets are holding fairly steady despite high inflation and major supply chain...

www.plasticsnews.com

Reuters

LIVE MARKETS Supply chain issues not gumming up individual investor plans

Feb 18 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES NOT GUMMING UP INDIVIDUAL INVESTOR PLANS (1307 EST/1807 GMT) As part of the most recent American Association of Individual Investors...
MARKETS
Fox11online.com

Boating industry facing supply chain, inflation issues in early 2022

ASHWUABENON, Wis. (WLUK) -- After last year's boating boom, the trend continues in 2022. Mitch Mogensen of Ken's Sports believes people assume boats aren't available, but Resch Expo was full of pontoon boats over the weekend. He says like many other industries across the country, some manufacturers are struggling to...
OSHKOSH, WI
Sourcing Journal

Executives Can’t Stop Talking About Supply Chain and Inflation: Panjiva

All the trade-war chatter that used to dominate earnings calls has given way to worries over the effects of inflation and supply disruption. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalShein Might Be Laying the Groundwork for a Growth SpurtWill Inflation Doom Fashion and Retail? Week AheadUnder Armour Expects 10% Revenue Headwinds in Upcoming 'Transition' Quarter
LOS ANGELES, CA
Seeking Alpha

Supply Chains Disruptions In Latin America

The main disruption for Latin American traders comes from increased shipping costs and long delays to products arriving at their destinations. As new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus continues to climb worldwide, causing staff shortages in all sectors, there is a threat of renewed mobility restrictions and further disruption to global supply chains. Although it is likely that new restrictions will be less stringent compared with during the peaks of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and that they will continue to be loosened overall, IHS Markit's view is that logistics constraints, particularly on sea cargo, will persist throughout 2022.
INDUSTRY
foodlogistics.com

Keeping Supply Chain Threats at Bay: 2022 Will See Demand-Driven Disruptions

2021 was full of supply chain disruptions. From natural disasters and ransomware attacks to ships stuck at sea and a global pandemic that just won’t go away, the supply chain industry went from being upended to somewhat mended to now trying to overcome bottlenecks amid a workforce shortage. But,...
BUSINESS
pymnts

SMB Confidence Drops Amid Inflation, Supply Chain Issues

American small business owners feel less confident about the country’s economy amid ongoing inflation and supply chain shortages, according to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) released Tuesday (Feb. 8). “More small business owners started the New Year raising prices in an attempt to pass...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Housing inflation, supply chain create builders' perfect storm

WHR WHIRLPOOL CORP. 204.93 -1.44 -0.70%. Whirlpool, in its January earnings presentation, noted that "supply constraints and inflationary pressures will persist" in 2022. WOOD ISHARES TRUST GLOBAL TIMBER & FORESTRY ET 91.96 -1.18 -1.27%. CUT INVESCO EXCHANGE TRADED FD TR II MSCI GLOBAL TIMBER ETF 36.61 -0.29 -0.79%. As for...
BUSINESS
bizjournals

Chicago executives share insights on impact of inflation, supply chain disruptions and staffing challenges in 2022

In today’s pandemic-related vernacular, Avery Shenfeld believes the letter “O” stands for Omicron, not Omega, which is the last letter of the Greek alphabet. That’s because it’s assumed Covid-19 could linger or there could even be another wave, but he hopes further disruption to the economy won’t be nearly as bad as it was during the Alpha and Delta phases.
CHICAGO, IL
pymnts

Transaction Disputes Rise as Supply Chain Disruptions Persist

As the pandemic winds on into its third year, waves of new virus variants continue to wreak havoc with supply chains. Firms responsible for taking goods through each step on the journey from manufacturing to customers’ doorsteps find themselves short-staffed as new restrictions take shape around the globe. Merchants are also feeling the ripple effects, as shipping delays and stockouts spur consumers to cancel orders and dispute transactions.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Gap falls after BofA points to supply chain, Old Navy risks

Bank of America dropped its rating on Gap (NYSE:GPS) to Underperform from Neutral on concerns over the ongoing impact of the supply chain challenges on near-term results and with Old Navy weakness a negative factor. Analyst Lorraine Hutchinson: "We expect Old Navy (55% of sales) to be disproportionately hurt by...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

Inflation, Supply Chain Impacting Iowa Chocolate, Flower Businesses

(Marion, IA) -- It is one of the busiest times of the year for flower and chocolate businesses in Iowa, and supply chain issues have become a serious factor. "Knowing that Valentine's [Day] was going to be our hardest hit, we actually stocked up two months ago," says Tina Kerslake, owner of Sweetopia in Marion. "All the suppliers are currently out."
MARION, IA
CBS News

Car companies report production disruptions as Canada trucker protest convoy pressures already fragile supply chain

Five car companies have halted production at some facilities, citing supply chain problems in part affected by the Canadian trucker protest convoy. The convoy, which is protesting COVID-19 restrictions, is blocking the Ambassador Bridge between Windsor, Ontario and Detroit, Michigan. Ford, GM, Toyota, Honda and Stellantis — the parent company...
DETROIT, MI
MySanAntonio

French fry shortages go global on supply chain disruption

Southeast Asian fast-food chains are being hit by a shortage of French fries as supply-chain snarls slow shipments of the frozen item from the U.S. and Europe. Signs at some of Yum Brands Inc.'s KFC outlets in Singapore informed customers that the company would replace side orders of fries with potato waffles due to a "global supply disruption." McDonald's stores in Malaysia and Indonesia halted sales of large-size portions of fries late last month for the same reason, according to company notices posted on Twitter.
FOOD & DRINKS

