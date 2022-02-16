Lakers vs. Jazz: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Feb. 16

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

Los Angeles (26-31) has fallen five games below .500, but clawing into that deficit will not be an easy task. Russell Westbrook, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are still trying to figure things out following a three-game losing skid.

Utah (36-21) is on a six-game winning streak, the second-longest run in the league and the best right now in the West. The Lakers got past the trio of Mike Conley, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert earlier this season thanks to Stanley Johnson’s fourth-quarter eruption, a game in which Davis did not play. Watch for the Gobert-Davis matchup at the 5 in this one. This is the second of three matchups between the two teams this year.

Here is when and where to watch the game along with probable starting lineups:

Key info

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022

Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest

ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet, Root Sports Northwest Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Lakers starting lineup

Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook

Malik Monk

Trevor Ariza

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Jazz starting lineup

Utah Jazz