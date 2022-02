Tax season 2022 may have started just one week ago, but some people say they've already received their refunds from the IRS. Some social media users on Reddit and Twitter say they've already gotten direct deposit payments at banks including Chime, Wells Fargo and more. Many of these people say they filed on or near Jan. 24, the first day returns were accepted by the IRS, and had fairly simple taxes, although some do have dependents and claimed the half of the child tax credit that was not paid in advance last year.

INCOME TAX ・ 16 DAYS AGO