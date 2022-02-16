ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Marcus Smith reveals how 'brilliant' Dan Biggar guided him through Lions tour - and beat him at cards

By Daniel Schofield,
Telegraph
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarcus Smith will be looking for payback against Wales after revealing that he became a victim of Dan Biggar’s card school on last year’s British and Irish Lions tour. England fly-half Smith is set to go head to head against Biggar when defending champions Wales visit Twickenham a week on Saturday....

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Courtney Lawes set to return for England against Wales after recovering from concussion

Courtney Lawes has resumed full training in time to reinforce the middle phase of England’s Six Nations title push.Lawes was unable to play in the opening two rounds of the tournament because of concussion but has now completed his return to play protocols and comes into contention to face Wales next Saturday.As well as restoring the 32-year-old to England’s back row, Eddie Jones must decide whether he should resume in the captaincy role he filled during the autumn.“Courtney trained fully today (Friday), which is obviously really good news for himself and England. He looked sharp,” defence coach Anthony Seibold said.“That was the last box for him to tick. He’s had a very thorough return to play integration and did everything in the session.” Read More UK weather – live: Storm Eunice sparks Cobra meeting, London red alertUkraine news: Rebels say Kiev forces shelled them again
WORLD
BBC

'More like the England I know' - Canada's Bev Priestman on the Lionesses

Canada head coach Bev Priestman said England looked "more like the England I know" after her side drew 1-1 with the Lionesses in their opening match of the Arnold Clark Cup. Priestman was assistant manager with England under former boss Phil Neville and helped guide the team to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Cup.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Card Sharks#British And Irish Lions#England#Welsh#Sale Sharks
The Independent

Warrington Wolves vs Castleford Tigers kick-off delayed as mascot drives off with match ball

The Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers was momentarily delayed in comic circumstances as the young boy delivering the match ball struggled to control the mini-car he had driven on to the field. The game was shown live on Sky Sports Main Event in the UK as Warrington hosted their rivals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium in round two of the season.A young mascot driving a mini BMW and wearing a full protective helmet zoomed on to the pitch as the players and officials prepared for kick-off, with the ball tucked under his arms. Initially he failed...
RUGBY
BBC

Azhar Ali: Worcestershire sign Pakistan batter to replace Matthew Wade

Worcestershire have brought in Pakistan batter Azhar Ali as a replacement for the unavailable Matthew Wade for the 2022 County Championship season. Former Somerset right-hander Azhar, 36, has hit 18 centuries in 91 Test matches for his country, averaging 42.53. He will replace Australia batter Wade, who had agreed to...
WORLD
BBC

Liam Williams: Wales back brushes off 'internet trolls' criticism

Wales full-back Liam Williams says he will not dwell on social media criticism over his move from Scarlets to Cardiff. Williams will move ahead of the 2022-23 season after only four appearances since returning to Llanelli in 2020. The 30-year-old's second spell has been beset by injuries, international rugby, the...
WORLD
BBC

Six Nations 2022: England forward Courtney Lawes declared fit to face Wales

Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Saturday, 26 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT. Coverage: Listen to match commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; Text commentary and highlights on BBC Sport website and app. England forward Courtney Lawes has been declared fit to face Wales in the...
RUGBY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Women's Premier 15s - Loughborough beat Exeter Chiefs

'Big weeks ahead' as Emily Scarratt bids to return. England star Emily Scarratt says she has "a couple of big weeks ahead" as she aims to return from injury in time for March's Women's Six Nations. The centre hopes to be "somewhere close" to returning in two to three weeks,...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

England star Maro Itoje wants rugby to take a leaf out of the NFL's book and introduce a Super Bowl-style half time show... as the sport looks for ways to grow its audience

England star Maro Itoje wants rugby’s powerbrokers to take a leaf from American football’s book by introducing a Super Bowl-style half-time show. Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Eminem were among the music mega-acts whose performance went global last week with millions of online views. Rugby is trying to...
NFL
The Independent

Maro Itoje believes Super Bowl-style entertainment can benefit rugby union

Maro Itoje has urged rugby administrators to consider staging Super Bowl-style entertainment to help promote the game to a wider audience.Over 29 million households in the United States watched last weekend as artists such as Mary J Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent performed at half-time of the clash between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.Itoje, who is represented by Jay-Z’s ‘Roc Nation Sports’, believes the NFL’s approach to its showpiece event should be emulated by a sport that is seeking to broaden its appeal. View this post on Instagram...
NFL
BBC

United Rugby Championship: Scarlets v Connacht (Sat)

Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 19 February Time: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Live on S4C and via the BBC Sport website & app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 20 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand. Johnny Williams will play his first game...
RUGBY
BBC

Super League: Huddersfield 26-12 Hull KR - Giants edge to win over battling Rovers

Tries: McQueen 2, Yates, Jones, McGillvary Goals: Russell 2, Lolohea. Tries: Takairangi, Lewis Goals: Abdull (2) Huddersfield Giants were made to sweat before edging home to their second Super League win of the season. After turning around 16-0 up with tries from Chris McQueen, Luke Yates and Josh Jones, Jermaine...
RUGBY
BBC

Justin Tipuric: Wales and Ospreys flanker to miss the rest of the season

Wales flanker Justin Tipuric will miss the rest of the 2021-22 season after an injury setback. Tipuric injured his shoulder while playing in the British and Irish Lions' warm-up game against Japan in June 2021, and subsequently missed the tour. The 32-year-old was due back for Ospreys' Christmas derbies, but...
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy