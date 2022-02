One thing for sure about Central Texas is we know good food, and we’re gonna make sure that all of Central Texas is aware of it, you can best believe that! Now, I have never been one to gossip but, word around town is, your taco Tuesday in Killeen Texas will never be the same, once you try this new delicious food truck by the name of El Taco Fool. Owners Morgan Langes and Hakim Smith-Watkins are bringing Central Texas some of the most flavorful delicious tacos you have ever had.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO