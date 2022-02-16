Update: Pomfort Silverstack/XT v8.1 – Full Native Apple M1 Support

Streamline your workspace with the Native Union Snap 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger. This all-in-one power solution charges 3 gadgets at once: your iPhone 12 or 13, AirPods or AirPods Pro, and Apple Watch. The iPhone snaps to the magnetic stand, and then you place your earbuds in the wireless charging tray. Finally, put your smartwatch on the detachable puck. Designed for everyday use, it clears up cables on your desk and keeps all your essential items in one spot. Not only that, but the flexible magnetic stand head adjusts so you can see your phone at just the right angle. In fact, you can switch between landscape and portrait mode as well. This gadget delivers up to 7.5W to iPhones and AirPods and up to 5W to AirPods Pro and Apple Watches. Finally, there’s an extra USB-C port that you can use to charge other devices as well.

ELECTRONICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO