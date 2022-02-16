ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: Pomfort Silverstack/XT v8.1 – Full Native Apple M1 Support

Cover picture for the articlePomfort has updated Silverstack and Silverstack XT with full M1 support, performance boosts and more. Fully Native: Decoding and encoding of all formats now run natively on Apple’s M1 and Intel machines. Performance...

#Data Management#Media Management#Silverstack Xt
