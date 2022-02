Later this week our coverage areas will experience a slow-moving frontal system which has the potential to bring concerning rainfall. Currently, the timeframe for this activity is from Wednesday, February 2, 2022, until early Friday, February 4, 2022. The flooding potential could take place on Thursday due to the possibility of “widespread, strong, and heavy showers throughout the day,” according to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

