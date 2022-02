This is the comedy tour that I have been waiting on in Killeen, Texas. Don’t get me wrong: Twice As Funny Comedy Lounge always delivers amazing talent, but I am super excited to announce that on February 18th, King Drive Comedy is coming to Central Texas. In case you don't know the tour's name comes from the fact that just about every town across America has a King Drive, and so many of the laughs come from the stories, personalities, and flair you'll find there.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO