ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Here’s Why Red Lobster Always Gives You An Extra Biscuit

12tomatoes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’ve ever been to a Red Lobster restaurant, you realize that they have some delicious biscuits. In fact, some people love going to that seafood restaurant because the biscuits are so popular. There is something interesting that you will find about the biscuits, however, and you have...

12tomatoes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily South

6 Foods You Should Never Cook in Your Air Fryer

Ahh the trusty air fryer. It might be the latest addition to your kitchen appliance lineup, one that you're quite unsure how you ever lived without. For whipping up crispy Brussels sprouts to taking your kids' frozen chicken nuggets to new (almost gourmet) heights, there's nothing this little egg can't handle. Or is there? Turns out, there are a few things that are better left for other preparation methods. Whether you should skip the air fryer due to mess, uneven cooking, or just the plain-old fact that there are better or more efficient ways to cook said item, the air fryer isn't the one-and-done appliance you might have thought it was. (Though, rest assured, it certainly deserves its place in your coveted kitchen cabinet lineup.)
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

I Made the 1926 Recipe for Dole Pineapple Upside-Down Cake—and I’m Head Over Heels

I love a good retro recipe—and this one has been around for nearly 100 years. The pineapple upside-down cake saw a mid-century peak in popularity but continues to be a favorite potluck dessert. The best thing about this cake is its dramatic reveal: flipped upside down after baking, the perfectly placed pineapple rings and cherries emerge, coated in a buttery brown sugar syrup that soaks into the sweet cake. Lovely!
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Lobster#Seafood Restaurant#Biscuits#Food Drink
The Daily South

Dolly Parton's Secret for Fluffy Scrambled Eggs

Alton Brown swears by mayonnaise, Gordon Ramsey praises crème fraiche, and Dolly Parton? The Smoky Mountain songbird apparently relies on ice-cold water to make the fluffiest scrambled eggs. Parton recently spoke to Insider about her Sunday morning routine, which incolves cooking up a delicious Southern breakfast for her longtime...
RECIPES
Taste Of Home

This Is Our Highest-Rated Recipe of All Time

Here at Taste of Home, we know a thing or two about good food. While we get sent thousands of recipe submissions a year by folks, there are some recipes that we can devour again and again. We’re talking our most-loved, highest-rated recipes. But there can only be one that rises to the #1 spot.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Steakhouse With The Best Side Dishes According To 30% Of People

What do iceberg wedge salads with blue cheese, thick and comforting mounds of creamed spinach, and thickly sliced beefsteak tomato salads all have in common? Each is a classic steakhouse side dish (via Martha Stewart). Over the years, steakhouse sides have expanded considerably to include what might be described as the "esoteric" (like Del Frisco's renowned cauliflower and Brie au gratin) as well as the "neo-classic" (like Outback Steakhouse's signature "Bloomin' Onion"). It's gotten so that steakhouse customers are now expecting their sides to wow them just as much as their steaks. And since, naturally, some steakhouses will excel at steakhouse sides more than others, the question becomes: if side dishes are a priority for you with your steak, where should you go for the best of the best?
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
purewow.com

Dolly Parton’s New Cake Mix Line Sold Out in 15 Minutes (And After Baking the Banana Pudding Cake, We See Why)

We’re not buying that Dolly Parton only works nine to five. The country singer churns out hit songs, acts, owns a theme park and water park, as well as a resort and cabins in the Smoky Mountains, runs Imagination Library (a foundation that provides 1 million books to kids a year), and finds time to casually co-write a book with James Patterson. And she’s kicking off 2022 with a whole new foray: a line of cake mixes and frostings based on her favorite Southern desserts. It’s part of a collaboration with Duncan Hines, and the initial demand was so high the site sold out of its inventory within 15 minutes of launching. (Don’t worry—you can sign up to receive alerts when they’re back in stock on the brand’s website, and the line is headed to grocery stores everywhere this March.)
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Wide Open Eats

The Best Way to Prepare Frozen Chicken Wings in The Air Fryer

Chicken wings are one of those appetizers that are perfect to munch on whether it's sitting around the tv watching the game or hosting a birthday party in the backyard. Before air fryers (yes, there was a time when air fryers didn't exist!) many home cooks would either spend all day at the stove frying batch after batch of chicken wings in hot oil or they would settle for barely crisp wings from the oven. However, that all changed the day air fryers were introduced to (what it seems) every home in America. And thus, making crispy chicken wings from frozen in the air fryer is now possible.
RECIPES
30Seconds

Amish Ground Beef Casserole Recipe: This 6-Ingredient Cheesy Amish Casserole Is Serious Comfort Food

With just six ingredients, this hearty Amish ground beef casserole recipe is a surefire winner for dinner. Amish food reflects influences of Swiss and German heritage, agrarian society and keeping to tradition. Creating and cooking filling meals is a hallmark of the Amish, so if you're in the need of serious comfort food, this simple Amish casserole recipe is sure to please.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy