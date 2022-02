If you’re struggling to find running shoes that feel roomy enough at the forefoot, you’re not alone. Many of us have toes that splay out on impact with the ground or spread and swell after a long day on the trails. Others simply have wider feet overall. Broad feet are far from rare in the running world, but modern, lightweight running shoes—with their curvaceous builds and stripped-down uppers—increasingly don’t provide enough space for comfortable, organic running for the wider-footed. But don’t give up—there are plenty of exceptions if you know where to look. Below you’ll find a few of our favorite models that stand out for their generous toebox space or easy availability in wide- and even extra-wide sizes.

