Bartlett-based public company SurgePays cuts operating loss, projects $130M in revenue in 2022

The Vertex Companies Inc. (VERTEX) is pleased to announce the acquisition of Lockwood, Kessler & Bartlett, Inc. (LKB), a premier engineering design and construction administration firm headquartered in New York. LKB is widely recognized for its services in the transportation, environmental, and energy sectors and its 132-year legacy of service. LKB has exciting infrastructure projects underway, bringing their engineering design, construction administration, environmental, and energy consulting services together on projects around the state. LKB’s clients in the public sector include the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation; the New York State Thruway Authority; the New York State Department of Transportation; and several county Public Works Departments. Their projects include overpasses, bridges, roadways, and state parks among others. Some notable projects include the award-winning NYS Route 347 Design-Build project, for which LKB served as the lead designer. This $36 million fast-track highway improvement project was completed in under 18 months and received the highest sustainable design rating under the GreenLITES program, as well as the 2018 Outstanding Engineering Achievement Award from the New York State Society of Professional Engineers (NYSSPE), Long Island Chapter. LKB has been involved in construction administration for numerous high-profile highway and bridge projects, such as the complex $40 million replacement of the historic Crane Road Bridge in Scarsdale, NY. This multi-span concrete “mushroom bridge” was originally constructed in 1925 and required significant improvements. In addition, they have managed the construction of approximately 15 miles of a High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lane along the Long Island Expressway (LIE), under four separate construction contracts totaling over $200 million. This work included widening the mainline of the LIE, upgrading services roads, as well as reconstruction, replacement, and removal of bridges. LKB also includes a broad team of mechanical, electrical, and environmental engineers and technical professionals who support the public and private sector on real estate development and renovations such as medical buildings, industrial properties, museums, marinas, airports, offices, and higher education campuses to list a few. For VERTEX, this acquisition augments its East Coast presence and expands its services in engineering and construction administration. “We could not be more excited about the acquisition of LKB. Founded in 1889 and in operation for over 130 years, LKB is a piece of engineering history. We are honored to have them as part of our team” said Jeffrey Picard, President of VERTEX. “Since my first meeting with LKB’s owners and executives, it was abundantly clear that our corporate cultures were in alignment, and LKB’s various practices would complement and expand VERTEX’s core services, particularly in New York. Our mutual dedication to our clients, our teammates, and our ever-commitment to deliver first-class professional services will allow us to continue our growth journey into the future.” For LKB, VERTEX provides the right fit, as it is a fast-growth company that offers the expanded resources of a multi-disciplinary firm throughout its North American presence. Andre Haddad, President and CEO of LKB said, “VERTEX offers LKB a tremendous geographical presence and breadth of resources enabling us to provide an expanded array of services to our clients. Together, the combination of our distinctive resources and areas of expertise give us a great advantage to provide unparalleled service to the industry.” VERTEX is a fast-growth AEC firm that offers forensic consulting, engineering design, environmental services, construction services, and digital solutions throughout the globe. VERTEX is value-driven and cares about its clients and employees. Since incorporation in 1995, VERTEX has maintained an annual growth rate of over 20 percent and is routinely ranked by ENR as a top construction, environmental, and engineering design firm. Also, for the past five years, industry benchmarks based on employee surveys have ranked VERTEX one of the best firms to work for. VERTEX is pleased to have worked with The Environmental Financial Consulting Group (EFCG), which initiated this transaction and served as VERTEX’s financial advisor.

