Chicago Booth economists discuss China, supply chains and long-term stability

The main disruption for Latin American traders comes from increased shipping costs and long delays to products arriving at their destinations. As new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus continues to climb worldwide, causing staff shortages in all sectors, there is a threat of renewed mobility restrictions and further disruption to global supply chains. Although it is likely that new restrictions will be less stringent compared with during the peaks of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and that they will continue to be loosened overall, IHS Markit's view is that logistics constraints, particularly on sea cargo, will persist throughout 2022.

INDUSTRY ・ 13 DAYS AGO