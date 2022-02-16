Pet of the Week: Reid, a 6-year-old Dachshund mix, is looking to be the center of attention in your home

Our Pet of the Week is Reid, a 6-year-old Dachshund mix, who is ready to be the center of attention in his new home.

According to his previous owners, Reid loves to play games and practice commands — for a treat, of course! Reid prefers to spend his days snoozing, but once his new owner arrives home, he will shower them with smiles and love. When he is not soaking up some sun indoors, Reid enjoys going on walks to explore his kingdom.

The ideal family for this 30-pound ball of furry potential would be an adult-only home with no other pets who would not leave Reid alone for more than 4-6 hours at a time and are excited to start training.

Reid is a 6-year-old Dachshund mix. Photo credit PAWS Chicago

Click here for more information about Reid and how to adopt him today.

If you are interested in adopting Reid or adopting any other dog or cat from PAWS, visit pawschicago.org to learn ore about setting up an in-person adoption appointment.

Calling North Shore residents! Check out PAWS Chicago's North Shore New Friend Adoption event on Saturday, Feb. 19 from 12-3 p.m. at PAWS Chicago Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center, located at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park. Visitors can meet adoptable pets and get the chance to bring home a new best friend.