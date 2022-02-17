ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Hillary Clinton mocks Trump ‘spying’ conspiracy: ‘The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie’

By Gustaf Kilander
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZaYF_0eGWMxyu00

Hillary Clinton has mocked former President Donald Trump for claiming that her aides spied on him.

Trump and Fox are desperately spinning up a fake scandal to distract from his real ones,” Ms Clinton tweeted on Wednesday. “So it's a day that ends in Y. The more his misdeeds are exposed, the more they lie.”

The latest filing from special counsel John Durham in his investigation into the origins of the Trump-Russia probe has been seized on by the conservative media and Mr Trump himself as vindication of the former president’s oft-repeated claims that he was “spied” on.

One headline said Mr Durham had alleged that the campaign of Ms Clinton paid to “infiltrate” servers at Trump Tower and the White House — though that verb is not used in the filing — and Mr Trump suggested that Democrats had been caught “illegally spying” in a scandal worse than Watergate.

Neither claim is exactly what Mr Durham alleged in a weekend filing that was ostensibly about a potential legal conflict-of-interest in the case. The filing detoured into the realm of internet traffic research and generated significant attention among followers of Mr Durham’s probe.

Mr Durham, the former US attorney in Connecticut, was appointed in 2019 by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate possible misconduct within the government as it investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and any ties to the Trump campaign.

Follow the latest updates on Trump

One of the three people he’s charged is Michael Sussmann, a prominent cybersecurity lawyer who represented the Clinton campaign during the 2016 election. In September of that year, he met with the FBI to relay concerns from cybersecurity researchers about a possible digital backchannel between servers of the Trump Organization and of Russia-based Alfa Bank — a tantalising claim that, if true, could have signalled contact between the Trump orbit and Russia at a time when the FBI was already trying to determine if there was such a connection.

The FBI investigated but found those concerns unfounded. Mr Durham charged Mr Sussmann last year with lying to the FBI during that 2016 meeting by saying that he wasn’t sharing the Alfa Bank concerns on behalf of any particular client when actually, prosecutors allege, he was doing so as an attorney for the Clinton campaign. Mr Sussmann’s lawyers have vigorously denied that he lied.

On Friday night, Mr Durham’s team submitted a filing raising the prospect of a conflict of interest because the law firm representing Mr Sussmann has had other clients in the Durham probe. Mr Sussmann’s lawyers responded Monday night by saying he would waive any potential conflict.

But they also struck back over the Durham team’s inclusion in the filing of allegations they said were false and “intended to further politicise this case, inflame media coverage, and taint the jury pool”. They said it was part of a pattern beginning with the September indictment of Mr Sussmann.

“The Indictment is 27 pages long and reads as though there was a vast conspiracy, involving the Clinton Campaign and Mr Sussmann, to defraud the FBI into investigating Donald Trump as part of an ‘October surprise,’” Mr Sussmann’s lawyers said. “But the Indictment does not charge anyone other than Mr Sussmann; the Indictment does not charge a conspiracy; and the Indictment does not even charge a fraud.”

In the filing, Mr Durham says Mr Sussman in February 2017 presented officials at a government agency — the CIA — with information derived from internet traffic that Mr Sussmann said showed that “Trump and/or his associates were using supposedly rare, Russian-made wireless phones in the vicinity of the White House and other locations”.

The Durham team said it has identified no support for those allegations, and said the “purportedly suspicious” data Mr Sussmann was drawing from actually showed that internet traffic involving the Executive Office of the President and the Russian phone provider had begun at least as early as 2014 — when Barack Obama was in the White House.

The court filing says Mr Sussmann relied on data gathered by a technology executive he worked with whose company, according to Durham, helped maintain servers for the White House.

The executive, Rodney Joffe, enlisted the help of computer researchers who were already analysing large amounts of internet data through a federal government cybersecurity research contract, tasking them with mining information to establish an “inference” tying Trump to Russia, the court filing says. The researchers exploited domain name system internet traffic at locations including Trump Tower, Mr Trump’s Central Park West apartment building and the Executive Office of the President, or EOP, Mr Durham said.

The researchers were not “spying” on the Trump campaign in 2016 but were instead working at the request of federal officials to investigate Russian malware attacks that had targeted the US government and the White House, said Jody Westby, a lawyer for one of the research scientists involved, David Dagon of the Georgia Institute of Technology.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Trump ripping up White House docs shows what little respect he had for the presidency

The National Archives revealed that several of the documents it had turned over to the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol were in pieces. After former President Donald Trump had ripped up these documents, government officials had taped the pieces back together and delivered them to the records agency. Trump’s flagrant disregard for preserving executive records is only the latest example of a widespread campaign to avoid transparency and accountability in the presidency.
POTUS
The Independent

Fox News quickly cuts away from Clinton speech as she attacks Trump’s Big Lie – despite hyping it for hours

Fox News appeared ready to broadcast Hillary Clinton’s speech to the New York state Democratic Party convention on Thursday, but those plans appeared to quickly change once the 2016 candidate actually began speaking.Commenters on Twitter noticed that the network cut away from coverage of her speech while Ms Clinton was in the middle of a blistering attack on Donald Trump and the Republican Party, where she declared that the GOP supported rioters who battled police officers and sought to conduct an insurrection.New York state, she said in the address seconds before being cut off by Fox’s Martha MacCallum, must...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
Fox News

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago documents could include confidential material; most Hillary critics silent

In the grand scheme of things, Donald Trump has bigger problems to deal with than 15 boxes of papers. After all, the former president is under investigation in Washington, New York and Georgia for allegations ranging from improperly pressuring officials to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s victory to possible fraud at the Trump Organization. He is in a war of words with Mitch McConnell, who accuses him of inciting the Capitol "insurrection," and is accusing Mike Pence of failing in his duty to "overturn the election." He is backing the RNC’s censure of Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for helping probe "legitimate political discourse" on Jan. 6. And he is trying to elect like-minded Republicans in the midterms and defeat critics he dismisses as RINOs.
POTUS
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
MSNBC

Subpoenaed Trump aide runs from military and elector plots in MSNBC interview

Former assistant to Donald Trump and trade adviser Peter Navarro joins MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber for his first exclusive TV appearance since getting subpoenaed by the January 6th committee. Pressed by Melber on his knowledge of the Trump campaign’s fraudulent electors plot, Navarro claims it was not on his “radar.” Navarro also tells Melber he had “nothing to do with” the plot to have the military seize voting machines and “no knowledge” his aide let election deniers into the Oval Office. Melber fact-checks Navarro in real time.Feb. 11, 2022.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Clinton cornered: Hillary refuses to answer questions AGAIN about Durham revelation that she paid to spy on Trump campaign after arriving at daughter Chelsea's NYC home and going to Queens restaurant with film crew

Hillary Clinton refused to answer questions about allegations that her allies spied on the Trump campaign as the controversy continued to engulf her Tuesday. Clinton continued to stonewall questions later the same day as she and Chelsea emerged from a Filipino restaurant in Queens after approximately three hours during which they appeared to be filming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Fbi#Y#Trump Fox#Hillaryclinton#The White House#Democrats#Russian
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Atlantic

The Incredible Vanishing Trump Presidency

Donald Trump doesn’t like to read, and, apparently, he doesn’t want other people to read either. A series of reports this week have revealed how extensively the former president destroyed documents produced by his administration, in defiance of federal laws. When the House committee investigating January 6 and Trump’s attempts to overturn the election received documents it had requested from the National Archives, some of them had been ripped up and then taped back together—the work, respectively, of Trump, who has long handled papers that way, and staffers, who were trying to comply with federal laws requiring records preservation.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Rep. Jim Jordan seems to back Trump's comment about executing Clinton aides

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, seemed to agree Sunday with a statement from former President Donald Trump that suggested some of Hillary Clinton's associates deserve to be executed. Trump made the remark in response to a Fox News report saying John Durham, a special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr to investigate the roots of the Trump-Russia collusion probe, found evidence that Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign tried to “infiltrate” servers that belonged to Trump Tower.
POTUS
HuffingtonPost

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Moment Trump Revealed His True Feelings About Don Jr.

Jimmy Kimmel said Donald Trump’s latest interview featured some telling moments that revealed how the former president feels about his adult children. Trump railed against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol for asking Ivanka Trump to cooperate with the probe, claiming they’re trying to “go after children.” But as Kimmel pointed out, Ivanka Trump ― who served as a senior adviser in the Trump White House ― was hardly a child.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy