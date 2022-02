On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up by 80 points. The markets are opening today to what seems to be another turbulent week as mixed corporate earnings begin to pour in so far. Also, with investors eagerly awaiting Thursday’s inflation data from the Labor Department, it is easy to see why everyone is on the edge in the last few weeks. Mixed fourth-quarter results from U.S. tech giants like Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) have weighed in on investors. As we go through the week, blue-chip companies like Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Uber (NYSE: UBER) will all report their financials.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO