Prince Harry is proud to carry on Princess Diana’s legacy. The Duke of Sussex, 37, recently teamed up with rugby legend Gareth Thomas to raise awareness about National HIV Testing Week in the U.K. The royal appeared via video chat to discuss his mother’s impact with Thomas, who’s the founder of the Tackle HIV campaign. Not only was Princess Diana an advocate for those living with the virus, but she also opened the U.K.’s first HIV/AIDS unit at the Middlesex Hospital in London.

WORLD ・ 9 DAYS AGO