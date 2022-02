Take a stroll along Fifth Avenue as it was during the Gilded Age when grand mansions of millionaires lined the illustrious street. As you revisit Millionaire’s Row, you will discover works of architecture lost to time and some that remain today with a new purpose. This tour will resurrect some of the magnificent mansions that no longer stand bringing those glamorous abodes back to life with stunning historical images and scintillating stories of the affairs that took place inside. The tour will end with exclusive access inside a late Gilded Age Fifth Avenue mansion directly across the street from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The non-profit 1014 will open the doors to 1014 Fifth Avenue where you will learn about the storied past and the bright future this gorgeous mansion now has.

