Little Point Bookshop to host book-signing on Feb. 19

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Little Point Bookshop at its new location of 629 Arnold Ave., will welcome author Renée Marino for a book-signing event for her book titled “ Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity,” on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Books will be available for purchase at the store, which is owned by Kelly Coyle Crivelli. There will be a question and answer session with the author followed by wine and snacks.

The book, which is Ms. Marino’s first published book, is a Barnes and Noble and Amazon bestseller published by Morgan James Publishing on Jan. 25.

Ms. Marino stated that she is looking forward to connecting with those interested in her book and in sharing with them more about the book and herself.

“I love Point Pleasant, I have a lot of family and friends in the area so it’s one of my favorite places to be,” stated Ms Marino.

When asked what inspired her to write her book, Ms. Marino told The Ocean Star, ”I believe that everything starts with communication and when we learn to master the skills we become limitless. In this day and age of digital technology and everyone being so attached to their phone — I thought it was really important to shed a light on the importance of balancing the world of technology with the more personal channels of communication like face to face, a phone call or even a handwritten letter.”

