ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ

Little Point Bookshop to host book-signing on Feb. 19

By Alissa Deleo
Star News Group
Star News Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23749K_0eGWDJrj00

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Little Point Bookshop at its new location of 629 Arnold Ave., will welcome author Renée Marino for a book-signing event for her book titled “ Becoming a Master Communicator: Balancing New School Technology with Ol’ School Simplicity,” on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m.

Books will be available for purchase at the store, which is owned by Kelly Coyle Crivelli. There will be a question and answer session with the author followed by wine and snacks.

The book, which is Ms. Marino’s first published book, is a Barnes and Noble and Amazon bestseller published by Morgan James Publishing on Jan. 25.

Ms. Marino stated that she is looking forward to connecting with those interested in her book and in sharing with them more about the book and herself.

“I love Point Pleasant, I have a lot of family and friends in the area so it’s one of my favorite places to be,” stated Ms Marino.

When asked what inspired her to write her book, Ms. Marino told The Ocean Star, ”I believe that everything starts with communication and when we learn to master the skills we become limitless. In this day and age of digital technology and everyone being so attached to their phone — I thought it was really important to shed a light on the importance of balancing the world of technology with the more personal channels of communication like face to face, a phone call or even a handwritten letter.”

[more_os_nsw]

Check out our other Point Pleasant Beach stories, updated daily. And remember to pick up a copy of The Ocean Star —on newsstands Friday or online in our e-Edition .

Comments / 0

Related
Star News Group

Fourth Annual talent show hosts Wyclef Jean

BELMAR — Students are putting the final touches together for the Fourth Annual St. Rose Got Talent talent show. The show, which will be held in the St. Rose High School’s auditorium, is open for all students and faculty to perform. Ellen Gallagher, a student at St. Rose, told The Coast Star that the committee of pupils are in “the final planning stages” for putting on the performance.
BELMAR, NJ
Star News Group

Robert Joseph Billy

Robert Joseph Billy embodied everything that is good and bright in this world. Everyone who knew him loved him. He left this world on January 20, 2022, far too soon. His passing has left an immeasurable hole in the hearts of his family and friends. Born on December 4, 1972 Rob grew up in Point Pleasant, NJ.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Local tavern raises money for elementary school

BRADLEY BEACH — The town came out in full force on Wednesday, Feb. 2 to support  Bradley Beach Elementary School’s eighth-grade class trip to Washington D.C.  The fundraiser, held at D’Arcy’s Tavern at 310 Main St., donated a portion of the proceeds collected that night into funding the rising costs of the graduating class trip.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Restaurant re-opening welcomed on historic site of former livery stable

SPRING LAKE —  Mayor Jennifer Naughton, along with members of the borough council, joined a gathering at 1300 Third Ave., on Saturday to celebrate the grand re-opening of a restaurant located in one of the borough’s historic spots, home to a livery stable during the 1870’s. According to the Spring Lake Historical Society, the stable had been one of several operating in the borough during that era, but a fire in 1900 was followed by a rush of new construction along Third Avenue.
SPRING LAKE, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Point Pleasant, NJ
City
Point Pleasant Beach, NJ
Star News Group

Volunteer models sought for April 10 seniors’ fashion show

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The Golden Gulls Senior Committee has announced that it will host an Easter fashion show on Sunday, April 10. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Point Pleasant Elks lodge, located on Arnold Avenue  The committee is currently seeking volunteers, ages 65 and older, to serve as models for the fashions that will be featured during the show.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Borough extends Shore House outdoor dining tent to March 21

POINT PLEASANT — The borough council unanimously granted The Shore House Bar and Grill permission to keep its outdoor dining tent set up until March 21.  The decision came after Frank Gullace, the owner of the restaurant, appeared before the mayor and council requesting a temporary extension on the tent and expressing his ‘immense’ gratitude for their assistance during the pandemic.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
Star News Group

Gregg DeRose

Our family lost our brother, father and friend, Gregg DeRose, 67, on January 28. He passed away in his Ocean Grove home filled with his 2000+ books, CDs and movies, stacks of New York Times crossword puzzles and his sweet cat, BeeBee. Gregg grew up in Ocean Grove, raised a family in Brielle and returned to Ocean Grove for the last 10 years of his life.
BRIELLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Point Bookshop#Morgan James Publishing#The Ocean Star
Star News Group

InfoAge to host divers from the R.M.S. Lusitania expedition

WALL TOWNSHIP — The InfoAge science center has announced a one-day special event on Feb. 26 from 7:30  to 10:30 p.m. featuring divers who recently explored the undersea wreck of the R.M.S. Lusitania, hosted by N.J. Historical Divers Association.  Diver Joe Mazraani and Surface Support Team Member Jennifer Sellitti were part of a crew of eight who set out to Ireland to explore and document one of the world’s most historically significant shipwrecks, R.M.S.
WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ
Star News Group

‘Show Us Your Heart’ shoppers event returns downtown Feb. 12

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — The second annual Show Us Your Heart Valentine’s Day event, featuring bingo and a scavenger hunt throughout the downtown business district, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12.  Show Us Your Heart, presented by the Point Pleasant Beach Recreation Committee and the Chamber of Commerce, is aimed to bring cheer to the community and to show support for local businesses.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Star News Group

Lavallette beach badge sales begin Feb. 14

LAVALLETTE — Beach badges will begin to be sold for the upcoming 2022 summer season on Monday, Feb. 14 at the Lavallette Municipal Building. Beach badge prices for the 2022 preseason sale will see season badges cost $55 per beachgoer, but during the season badges will cost $60. The price was changed from $50 to $55 for preseason and seasonal badges from $55 to $60 from the previous year to offset expected shifts in salary and wages currently anticipated for the 2022 beach season.
LAVALLETTE, NJ
Star News Group

Boy Scout completes Eagle Scout service project

POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Christopher Kinzel, 15, of Boy Scout Troop 6 successfully completed an Eagle Scout Project by updating Point Pleasant Presbyterian Church’s video system in order to provide the ability to live stream services.   Christopher, who has been a scout for seven and a half years, completed the service project on Sept.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
Star News Group

Militia Museum open in new space following move during pandemic

SEA GIRT — In new quarters, The National Guard Militia Museum of New Jersey remains a popular destination in Sea Girt, after shutting down, moving and reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic.  “COVID initially closed us to the public, like most other public institutions in early 2020,” said Staff Sgt. Andrew Walker, the museum’s director and curator.
SEA GIRT, NJ
Star News Group

Star News Group

Manasquan, NJ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
281K+
Views
ABOUT

Star News Group is your local news source in southern Monmouth and northern Ocean counties. Visit our website at Starnewsgroup.com for news from the pages of The Coast Star, The Ocean Star and Night & Day Magazine.

 https://starnewsgroup.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy