NFL fans had so many jokes about the lame attempt to turn the HOLLYWOOD sign to 'RAMS HOUSE'

By Charles Curtis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QgySE_0eGWCfGe00

On Tuesday, we showed you the work that was being done to temporarily change the famed HOLLYWOOD sign in Los Angeles to read “RAMSHOUSE,” just in time for the Los Angeles Rams to celebrate their Super Bowl win with a parade on Wednesday.

For a while there, it read “RALLYWOSE” as each letter was replaced with a sheet with the new letters.

And the final product? Well, it didn’t go off exactly as planned, and now everyone spending their Wednesday roasting the heck out of this thing, which is a mishmash of both letters.

Check out what it looks like, and the jokes:

Oops.

On to the jokes

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hollywood Sign#American Football#Ramshouse#The Los Angeles Rams#Fox Sports
