Manchester City 'Complicating' Barcelona's Attempts to Renew Contract of Midfielder

By Adam Booker
 4 days ago

Manchester City and Barcelona's transfer collaboration has been no secret in recent years, and even more so in recent months, given developments concerning players at both the Etihad Stadium and Camp Nou.

The January transfer of Spain international forward Ferran Torres from Manchester to Catalonia represented the most high-profile deal recently, in a long list of completed transfers between the clubs.

However, the latest news to emerge from Spain has pointed out that Manchester City's interest in one particular Barcelona youngster may just be causing the La Liga giants some problems.

Earlier this week, Marca revealed that the Premier League club were closely monitoring Nico Gonzalez, who has recently broken into the Barcelona first team at just 20-years-old.

Gonzalez has made 20 appearances for the Barcelona senior team, and has cemented himself as one of the top prospects at the club, as they rebuild in the post-Lionel Messi era under former midfielder, Xavi.

According to the information of Fichajes, and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City are 'complicating' Barcelona's plans to renew Nico Gonzalez's contract, which is currently set to expire in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ChgI8_0eGWCar100

Despite that, there is a growing urgency within the Spanish club's offices to offer the midfielder a pay-rise, as his role in the team grows under new boss Xavi.

According to the report, Pep Guardiola ‘shares’ the same tastes as the Camp Nou club, and as a result is interested in the youngster. It is said that the youngster could ‘be an excellent footballer’ under Guardiola and he could be keen on spoiling the plans for a new contract at Barca.

Gonzalez could join a blossoming group of youngsters at the Etihad Stadium, with James McAtee, Liam Delap, and Cole Palmer all breaking through into the Manchester City senior team in recent months.

