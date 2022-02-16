ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks will be optional in Heights’ school as of March 7

By Jack Slocum
 3 days ago
SPRING LAKE HEIGHTS — The school district has decided to make masks optional for students and staff starting March 7, following Gov. Phil Murphy’s lifting of the state mandate last week.

According to district officials, COVID cases at Spring Lake Heights Elementary School have been exponentially decreasing each week.

In addition, close-contact quarantining will cease starting Monday, Feb. 21. In other words, students who have had close contact with somebody within the school will not have to go through a quarantine period.

“This decision is being made after long, thoughtful consideration, and looking specifically at the data in SLH,” a letter from the school district read. “We have found that very few students who were quarantined as a school close contact ultimately ended up testing positive.”

The school also said that it has seen a high number of positive cases with students who’ve encountered close-contact at home.

“We remain committed to our goal of maximizing our instructional program while balancing the health and safety of our staff and students,” the letter read. “During the weeks ahead, we will continue to monitor district data relative to COVID-19 and consider additional modifications to our COVID-19 safety plan as appropriate.”

Star News Group

