Being self-employed is rewarding, but there are some caveats, one of which becomes more obvious at the end of each year — while you’re preparing to file your taxes. As an entrepreneur, and self-employed individual there’s a lot you must consider come tax time and the process is a lot different than doing a simple file. You have to keep track of your personal and business expenses and get your records in order, as well as review all of the tax deductions and credits, choosing what matches your experiences. At least, that’s the case if you do it all alone.

INCOME TAX ・ 5 DAYS AGO