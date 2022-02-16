ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints interview Jay Gruden for OC position

By Adam La Rose
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f86c7_0eGWCEd900
Jay Gruden Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Another name has been added to the Saints’ search for an offensive coordinator. As On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports (via Twitter), Jay Gruden has interviewed with the team.

The team has been looking for a new coordinator on offense and defense, and already met with multiple candidates for each vacancy. New Orleans has already added Doug Marrone to the offensive staff, but they still have a decision to make regarding incumbent OC Pete Carmichael. In fact, Zenitz reports that Carmichael remaining in that role still “seems like a possibility.”

Gruden was out of coaching last season, following his one-year stint as the OC in Jacksonville. That came after six years as the head coach in Washington, a stretch that saw some success, but ended in disappointment. He led the team to back-to-back winning records in 2015 and 2016 (something that hadn’t been done in the nation’s capital in almost two decades), although that time includes his only playoff appearance, which ended in a wild-card loss. Two straight 7-9 campaigns followed, and he was fired five weeks into the 2019 season after a winless start.

The 54-year-old also interviewed twice with the Panthers last month for their OC opening. That interest means it wouldn’t come as a surprise if he were to return to the NFL in 2022. Prior to his only head-coaching position, he was the offensive play-caller for the Bengals for three seasons, and he also spent seven years on the offensive staff of the Buccaneers, being brought in at the same time as his brother Jon.

If the Saints were to keep Carmichael but also add Gruden, those two -- along with Marrone -- would represent a highly experienced trio of minds looking to turn around one of the league’s worst offenses in 2021.

Pro Football Rumors

