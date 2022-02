Maybe it’s just me, but episode two feels a little forced — pun intended. What kind of kidnappers free the people (I mean gangstas) they kidnap and expect them to return without retaliating? In only two episodes, the tension between Diamond and Jenard feels drawn out. The same can be said for the dying interracial romance between Gloria and Vic. We get it: Walter Flynn doesn’t want his son to date outside his race; she has to be of Irish descent to keep their family line pure. Even the way the elder Flynn demeans Claudia whenever she expresses a desire to participate in the business — Walter’s sexism is more annoying than anything.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 DAYS AGO