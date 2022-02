The United States Women’s Soccer Team returns to the pitch Thursday for the 2022 SheBelieves Cup, opening things up against the Czech Republic. Team USA hits the international circuit again after winning a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and staying in form with international friendlies. The American team won the 2021 SheBelieves Cup thanks to a perfect 3-0 run. After the retirement of Carli Lloyd, the squad will be looking to new leadership from the likes of Becky Sauerbrun. However, the team will be playing without key players like Christen Press, Tobin Heath, Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan. Thursday night’s match will air on TV via ESPN. Fans can also stream that broadcast via Sling and fuboTV, which has a free trial.

