Three PS5 hacks EVERY gamer should learn – including secret joypad controls

By Jamie Harris
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A TIKTOKER has revealed some handy tricks for the PS5 that make life a lot easier when gaming.

That's if you're lucky enough to get your hands on the new console of course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AouBs_0eGW7AfT00
Shortcuts that will make gaming so much easier Credit: @harryfrazzle

We all love a shortcut and the PS5 is no exception.

Firstly, if you've been hitting up repeatedly to reach the menu at the top, you've been wasting your time.

It turns out there is a quicker way, simply by clicking the triangle button which will take you straight there.

"That'll take you straight to the search feature, as well as easy access to the settings, your profile, and then the games and media tabs," Harry Frazzle said.

Another neat trick he reveals is the ability to automatically mute your controller's mic when you start the PS5 up.

You can change it by going to the settings and choosing Sound.

From there, go to Microphone.

Select Microphone status when logged in and click Mute.

But the best trick he shares is a clever way to always set the same difficulty for every game you play - even before you've played them.

It only applies to PS5 games but it's still pretty handy.

All you need to do is go to settings and select Saved data and game/app settings.

Scroll down to Game presets and click Difficulty, where you'll be able to set from easiest, easy, normal, hard, and hardest.

Don't forget, if you're struggling to get hold of a PS5 you can keep track of stock as it becomes available, live, right here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aUvfX_0eGW7AfT00
TikToker reveals secret tips

In other news, the naughtiest emoji combinations have been revealed.

Tinder has revived the classic 'blind date' experience with a virtual twist.

And TikTok has announced new rules, banning users who deadname or misgender others.

The US Sun

