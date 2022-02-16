ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson claims double standards as Kamila Valieva allowed to compete in Olympics despite failed doping test

By Jim Sheridan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPTlQ_0eGW72gu00

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has slammed the decision to let controversial Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva compete at the Winter Olympics.

Richardson, 21, was banned from last year's Olympics in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana in the build-up to the Games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Qkeo_0eGW72gu00
Richardson was banned for 30-days last year meaning she missed the Olympics Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NNJ8t_0eGW72gu00
15-year-old Russian skater Valieva has been allowed to compete despite returning a positive test Credit: Getty

And she has torn into what she sees as double standards, with Valieva cleared to compete by court of arbitration for sport despite a positive doping test last December.

Reports in the New York Times suggest that the 15-year-old Russian had three different drugs in her system, including banned angina drug trimetazidine.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) revealed Valieva's team claim her positive drugs test was due to contamination with her grandad's heart medicine.

Valieva is currently in gold medal position in the single skating competition, with the remainder of the final to come on February 17.

But Richardson is adamant that the Russian shouldn't have been allowed to compete at all.

She told her 521k Twitter followers: "Can we get a solid answer on the difference of [Valieva's] situation and mines?

"My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3.

"The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady."

Richardson never denied taking marijuana in the run up to the 2021 Games, but claimed she had done so to relieve the pain of her biological mother's passing earlier that year.

The drug is legal in the state of Oregon but appears on WADA's banned list.

The USA star was slapped with a 30-day ban, which meant she missed out on the chance to compete in Tokyo.

Richardson lost her biological mother in June last year, shortly before the Olympics trials.

She ran 10.72 to become the sixth-fastest woman of all-time at 100m in April 2021 and was expected to challenge for the podium in Toyko.

Speaking after making the Olympic team last year, Richardson said: "My family has kept me grounded.

"This year has been crazy or me. Going from, just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. I'm still here.

"Last week finding out my biological mother passed way and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here and still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32LL7Q_0eGW72gu00
Richardson claimed her use of marijuana was to cope with the loss of her biological mother Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0czwBi_0eGW72gu00
The US sprinter ran the sixth fastest 100m of all time last April Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Rolling Stone

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir ‘Uncomfortable’ During Kamila Valieva’s Skate: ‘We Should Have Not Seen This’

Figure skater Kamila Valieva controversially took the ice Tuesday for the women’s single short program at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, despite the 15-year-old Russian’s positive test for a banned substance days earlier. Valieva’s presence in the event drew the ire of NBC commentators and former figure skaters Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, who criticized the International Olympic Committee’s decision to allow Valieva to compete. During Valieva’s program Tuesday — which vaulted the Russian Olympic Committee skater atop the leaderboard and made her the heavy favorite to win the event (but not receive a gold medal) heading into Thursday’s free skate program...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doping#Russian#The New York Times#Wada
SkySports

Kamila Valieva: Russian figure skater falls and finishes fourth at Winter Olympics

The Russian figure skater,15, tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine on Christmas Day and investigations are ongoing regarding the case. Valieva found out on Monday she would be able to compete in the women's competition following a decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). The CAS...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva prepares to skate as IOC meets athletes awaiting medals

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Hours before Kamila Valieva prepares to skate, the Russian Olympic Committee said it would "categorically disagree" with any asterisk next to the results if she finishes in the top three.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Winter Olympics: Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko tests positive for a steroid

Ukrainian bobsledder Lidiia Hunko has tested positive for an anabolic steroid at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. The International Testing Agency (ITA) said on Thursday that a sample taken on 14 February had contained dehydrochloromethyl-testosterone. Hunko, 28, has been provisionally suspended. It is the third positive test at the Games...
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
CBS Sports

Winter Olympics: American figure skating team offered torches, not silver medals, amid Kamila Valieva drama

While a doping case against ROC's Kamila Valieva is being resolved, the United States Olympic figure skating team was offered torches instead of their silver medals, the Associated Press reported on Thursday. The medal ceremony for the team figure skating event has not yet taken place because the International Olympic Committee (IOC) ruled that no medal ceremony that included Valieva would occur until her case is fully resolved.
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
326K+
Followers
8K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy