Sha’Carri Richardson claims double standards as Kamila Valieva allowed to compete in Olympics despite failed doping test

US sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson has slammed the decision to let controversial Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva compete at the Winter Olympics.

Richardson, 21, was banned from last year's Olympics in Tokyo after testing positive for marijuana in the build-up to the Games.

Richardson was banned for 30-days last year meaning she missed the Olympics Credit: Reuters

15-year-old Russian skater Valieva has been allowed to compete despite returning a positive test Credit: Getty

And she has torn into what she sees as double standards, with Valieva cleared to compete by court of arbitration for sport despite a positive doping test last December.

Reports in the New York Times suggest that the 15-year-old Russian had three different drugs in her system, including banned angina drug trimetazidine.

The International Olympics Committee (IOC) revealed Valieva's team claim her positive drugs test was due to contamination with her grandad's heart medicine.

Valieva is currently in gold medal position in the single skating competition, with the remainder of the final to come on February 17.

But Richardson is adamant that the Russian shouldn't have been allowed to compete at all.

She told her 521k Twitter followers: "Can we get a solid answer on the difference of [Valieva's] situation and mines?

"My mother died and I can’t run and was also favored to place top 3.

"The only difference I see is I’m a black young lady."

Richardson never denied taking marijuana in the run up to the 2021 Games, but claimed she had done so to relieve the pain of her biological mother's passing earlier that year.

The drug is legal in the state of Oregon but appears on WADA's banned list.

The USA star was slapped with a 30-day ban, which meant she missed out on the chance to compete in Tokyo.

Richardson lost her biological mother in June last year, shortly before the Olympics trials.

She ran 10.72 to become the sixth-fastest woman of all-time at 100m in April 2021 and was expected to challenge for the podium in Toyko.

Speaking after making the Olympic team last year, Richardson said: "My family has kept me grounded.

"This year has been crazy or me. Going from, just last week, losing my biological mother, and I'm still here. I'm still here.

"Last week finding out my biological mother passed way and still choosing to pursue my dreams, still coming out here and still making sure to make the family that I do still have on this earth proud."

Richardson claimed her use of marijuana was to cope with the loss of her biological mother Credit: Getty