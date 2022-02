Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Mostly cloudy skies and highs around 40 degrees will create chances of rain and snow showers later this morning and during the early afternoon. Winds will be around 14 mph. There are chances of rain and snow showers overnight, with lows around 30 degrees. Read more.

OHIO STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO