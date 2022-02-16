Gisela McDaniel Paints Dazzling Portraits of Indigenous Resilience

The writer Janet Flanner is remembered primarily for her insightful dispatches during her long tenure as The New Yorker’s Paris correspondent. Yet just as deserving of note are the eclectic, compelling Profiles she wrote, of figures ranging from Picasso and Bette Davis to Hitler. In 1929, she profiled the novelist Edith Wharton, who was then living as an expat in the French countryside. Flanner’s Profile, at turns irreverent and poignant, captures Wharton’s evolution as a chronicler of social mores and the intricate taxonomies within the beau monde from which she emerged. “She has always suffered the disadvantage of being an outsider—even in the city of her birth, after she became a popular novelist,” Flanner writes. “New York never forgave her for having been born in New York and writing about it.” Flanner’s essay delights, in part, because it presents a master profiler offering a sly, skillful portrait of a writer who was herself one of the past century’s preëminent literary portraitists.

