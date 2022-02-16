ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Gisela McDaniel Paints Dazzling Portraits of Indigenous Resilience

By Nimco Kulmiye Hussein
artsy.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories of resistance and resilience are made dazzlingly visible in. body of work. Her portraits of Black, Indigenous, women of color, and nonbinary people embody mutual trust and understanding. Lounging seated or otherwise comfortably, everyone in McDaniel’s paintings is portrayed full of intricacies. Harnessing her own experiences as an Indigenous CHamoru...

www.artsy.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
SPORTS
K96 FM

DEATH Stalks Montana Mountains

I've got a rip roaring page turner of a book up for grabs tomorrow, Saturday morning, on Puffman Sports Trivia. Montana native Bill Yenne is right on this money with the riveting tome, "Vultures Over the Elk Fork County," & 8 days in the lives of Elk Fork country in Montana Territory during a month on the cusp of winter, in a year somewhere between the advent of the Winchester Model ''73, & the 10th anniversary of Appomattox. Check out my good friend, Bill Yenne's website www.billyenne.com, & the 1st caller with the correct answer to my sports trivia question WINS the book at 7:30, Saturday morning on Puffman Sports Trivia.
MONTANA STATE
Phys.org

Two new embryos ceated in race against time to prevent the extinction of the northern white rhinoceros

In two sets of procedures between October 2021 and February 2022 the BioRescue consortium created two new northern white embryos, bringing the total to 14. Oocytes (egg cells) were collected from northern white rhino Fatu in October and January at Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Kenya, and were matured and inseminated at Avantea laboratory, Italy. The developed embryos were cryopreserved in November 2021 and February 2022, and await transfer to southern white rhino female surrogates in the foreseeable future.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paints#American#Bfa#Artsy
dailygalaxy.com

Virus from Age of Dinosaurs Found in Human Genome to Is Earth’s Core a Weird State of Matter? (Planet Earth Report)

The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species. Today’s stories range from Mega 85-Mile-Wide Comet is On Its Way from the Oort Cloud to Colossal—a startup cofounded by the Harvard geneticist George Church—wants to resurrect a woolly mammoth within the next six years, and more.
SCIENCE
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Profiles and Portraits

The writer Janet Flanner is remembered primarily for her insightful dispatches during her long tenure as The New Yorker’s Paris correspondent. Yet just as deserving of note are the eclectic, compelling Profiles she wrote, of figures ranging from Picasso and Bette Davis to Hitler. In 1929, she profiled the novelist Edith Wharton, who was then living as an expat in the French countryside. Flanner’s Profile, at turns irreverent and poignant, captures Wharton’s evolution as a chronicler of social mores and the intricate taxonomies within the beau monde from which she emerged. “She has always suffered the disadvantage of being an outsider—even in the city of her birth, after she became a popular novelist,” Flanner writes. “New York never forgave her for having been born in New York and writing about it.” Flanner’s essay delights, in part, because it presents a master profiler offering a sly, skillful portrait of a writer who was herself one of the past century’s preëminent literary portraitists.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth catches COVID, experiencing mild symptoms

WINDSOR, England, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Queen Elizabeth, the world's longest-reigning monarch, tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and is experiencing mild symptoms but expects to continue light duties this week, Buckingham Palace said. The health of the 95-year-old queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, has been under...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Lebanon-Express

Painting patriotism

Red, white and blue are the colors adorning one of Albany's newest murals. Artist Mario De Leon wants them to tell more stories of people of color. On Southeast Jackson Street between 1st and 2nd, you can see the larger-than-life gaze of a bald eagle against the tapestry of an American flag. Alongside it is the face of a man dressed in uniform standing across from a helmet resting on a rifle.
ALBANY, OR
WNEP-TV 16

Winter portraits in the PhotoLink Library

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We don’t need any more proof of winter than can be found looking out the window. But Mike Stevens thought that maybe just a few more winter portraits could be found in the PhotoLink Library. Check out the PhotoLink Library Photo Gallery and learn how...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Queen has Covid: Monarch, 95, has tested positive for virus

The Queen has contracted Covid, Buckingham Palace has announced.The monarch, 95, has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms” but expects to carry out “light duties” this week.The head of state has fallen ill after it was confirmed she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the disease.Covid symptoms may appear from two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, but it is understood a number of cases have also been diagnosed among the Windsor Castle team.The shock announcement was made just a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘He made sure that she got nothing’: The sad story of Astrud Gilberto, the face of bossa nova

The Girl from Ipanema” was one of the seminal songs of the 1960s. It sold more than five million copies worldwide, popularised bossa nova music around the world and made a superstar of the Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, who was only 22 when she recorded the track on 18 March 1963.Yet what should be an uplifting story – celebrating a singer making an extraordinary mark in her first professional engagement – became a sorry tale of how a shy young woman was exploited, manipulated and left broken by a male-dominated music industry full, as she put it, of “wolves posing...
MUSIC
The Independent

Australia accuses China of ‘act of intimidation’ for shining laser at its surveillance plane

Australia’s prime minister Scott Morrison has condemned the Chinese navy for shining a “military grade” laser towards one of its warplanes, branding it as an “act of intimidation”.Mr Morrison’s stern rebuke of China came in a statement late on Saturday after the Australian defence department accused a People’s Liberation army navy (PLA-N) vessel of emanating a laser and illuminating a royal Australian air force (RAAF) maritime surveillance aircraft sailing through the Arafura Sea.“Acts like this have the potential to endanger lives,” the defence department said. “We strongly condemn unprofessional and unsafe military conduct.”The alleged incident took place on 17 February,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Deseret News

Perspective: I’m from Canada. Don’t believe everything you hear about the trucker protests

Americans know very little about Canada. Fewer than half of Americans surveyed in 2011 knew where Canada’s capital is (hint: it’s Ottawa), and two-thirds acknowledged they learned next to nothing about Canada’s history in school. (Truth be told, it’s not as interesting as America’s). In another study, nearly 40% of American eighth-graders thought Canada’s government was a dictatorship.
PROTESTS
Good News Network

Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of February 19, 2022. In 1961, Piscean cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin was the first human to orbit the Earth in a spacecraft. As his feat neared its end, Gagarin left the capsule at 20,000 feet above the ground and parachuted the rest of the way. He arrived in a turnip field where a girl and her grandmother were working. They provided him with a horse and cart so he could travel to the nearest telephone and make a call to get picked up and brought back to headquarters. I foresee a metaphorically comparable series of events transpiring in your life, Pisces. Be flexible and adaptable as you adjust to changing conditions with changing strategies. Your exceptional and illustrious activities may require the assistance of humble influences.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy