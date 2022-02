From late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make purchases for the Wii U and 3DS family of systems on the Nintendo eShop. Nintendo have revealed their timeline for discontinuing purchases made on the Nintendo eShop Wii U and 3DS products. Nintendo has called it the "natural lifecycle for any product line" given that the products have since become less used by consumers.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO