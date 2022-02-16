ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Deputy Inspector General Adam Geer: Repeal Philly police residency requirements to boost the force amid murder crisis

By Brian Tom
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u3lcn_0eGW4SH600

In an already trying time, the residency requirement unnecessarily limits the police department’s recruitment efforts and, therefore, public safety.

Philadelphia is reeling from an unprecedented and unacceptable surge in murders. In the wake of record homicides last year, our city’s leaders continue to search for and implement measures to control the harrowing situation — all in the midst of a pandemic and racial justice reckoning. Adding to this storm, historic staffing shortages limit the Philadelphia Police Department’s options to address the violence.

Right now, our leaders can listen and respond by helping the Police Department sufficiently staff our police force by amending or repealing the mandatory one-year residency requirement for police recruits. The well-intentioned ordinance requires any applicant to reside in Philadelphia for at least one year prior to being hired.

Read Deputy Inspector General Adam Geer’s full Op-Ed for the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for killing Daunte Wright

Former police officer Kim Potter was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for fatally shooting Daunte Wright during a traffic stop last year in a Minneapolis suburb. Potter was convicted of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in December, but she was only sentenced for the more serious charge. Potter, 49,...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS News

Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies at 59

Republican Congressman Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota has died, his wife announced in a Facebook post Friday morning. He was 59. His wife, former Minnesota GOP chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, said in the post he "passed away peacefully" Thursday night. Hagedorn announced his kidney cancer had returned in July 2021. In January,...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS News

Abbott recalls baby formulas after four infants reportedly fall ill

Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said. The powder formulas impacted by the recall include Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. To identify if...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Philadelphia Police#The Police Department#The Philadelphia Inquirer
CNN

Cheney primary prompts sharp GOP divide in Washington

CNN — Republican lawmakers are starting to choose sides in the fight to defeat Rep. Liz Cheney in Wyoming, placing high-stakes bets in a divisive primary that is widely seen as a referendum on Donald Trump and cementing deep rifts in the GOP over the direction of the party.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden gives update on situation with Russia and Ukraine

President Biden is delivering an update Friday afternoon on U.S. efforts to deter Russia from invading Ukraine, amid reports of increased shelling Friday in the eastern part of the country. The U.S. has said that Russia is capable of attacking Ukraine any day, even before the Olympic games conclude on...
POTUS
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

202
Followers
954
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Philadelphia, colloquially Philly, is the largest city in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania and the sixth-most populous U.S. city, with a 2019 estimated population of 1,584,064.

Comments / 0

Community Policy