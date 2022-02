A man has been arrested in connection with a 2021 incident in which he stole more than $1,000 from a woman via Venmo in Acworth, police said. In October, 25-year-old Justin Tucker of Atlanta approached a woman at a shopping center and asked to use her cellphone after claiming that his vehicle had broken down, Acworth police spokesman Cpl. Stanley Almon said in a news release. Tucker remained close to the woman while using the phone and then handed it back to her shortly after, Almon added.

