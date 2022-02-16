ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFC to Hold February 2022 Virtual Meeting

By Kira Haslett
Cover picture for the articleThe Society of Flavor Chemists will hold its February 2022 SFC Virtual Meeting on February 24, 2022, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. EST via Zoom. 2 p.m.–3 p.m. Nancy E. Rawson, Ph.D., associate director...

