NHL

Billy Jaffe & Nick Foligno Join T&R // The Stack – 2/16 (Hour 4)

985thesportshub.com
 2 days ago

985thesportshub.com

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NBA
NHL

Cozens fined $2,235.42 for actions in Sabres game

NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
NHL

Eichel makes Golden Knights debut, confident 'it's going to get better'

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel knew his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday wasn't going to be perfect. Not after going more than 11 months without playing a game. So, though the Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the center said he viewed it as an important first step. He had one shot on goal in 17:32 of ice time.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Starting an 8-Game Homestand

The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
NHL
The Spun

Sean McVay’s Fiancee Announces Decision: NFL Fans React

After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
NFL
markerzone.com

CANADIENS REPORTEDLY SHOWING INTEREST IN CAPITALS GOALTENDER ILYA SAMSONOV

During tonight's broadcast of the Habs and Blues game on RDS, it was mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens have inquired with the Washington Capitals regarding the availability of goaltender Ilya Samsonov. According to J-F Chaumont of le Journal de Montréal, the Washington Capitals. had two scouts. at Thursday night's...
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Wild visit Jets looking to stay hot

Eichel to make Golden Knights debut vs. Avalanche; Panthers return from long break. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Wednesday. Wild try to stay hot. The...
NHL
NHL

Bergeron Set to Make Return to Game Action vs. Islanders

NEW YORK - After missing the last three games with a head injury, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will return to the lineup on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. The B's top centerman was a full participant in Wednesday morning's practice at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers. "Looked good,...
NHL
NHL

Mintyukov quick study in OHL, top defenseman prospect for 2022 NHL Draft

Among top scorers at position following one-year layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held July 7-8. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Pavel Mintyukov is making up for lost time in his...
NHL
NHL

CBJ add G Jean-Francois Berube to roster on emergency recall

The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berube, 30, has registered a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage...
NHL
NHL

St. Louis gets first win, Canadiens edge Blues in OT ending 10-game skid

MONTREAL -- Martin St. Louis got his first win as an NHL coach, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a 10-game skid with a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Thursday. Cole Caufield scored his second straight goal at 2:22 of overtime after tying it...
NHL
theScore

Lecavalier joins Canadiens' front office

The Montreal Canadiens are bringing in another Tampa Bay Lightning icon less than two weeks after naming Martin St. Louis head coach. Vincent Lecavalier is the club's new special advisor to hockey operations, while Nick Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting along with Martin Lapointe, who already occupied that role in addition to director of player personnel.
NHL
NHL

Laine has hat trick for Blue Jackets in win against Blackhawks

CHICAGO -- Patrik Laine had a hat trick to extend his point streak to eight games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-4 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday. Laine has scored 16 points (10 goals, six assists) during the streak. "It's been a good...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Blue Jackets, Blackhawks, Sabres & Canadiens

The daily “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for quotes from the top storylines in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Talk, these are the...
NHL

