Billy Jaffe & Nick Foligno Join T&R // The Stack – 2/16 (Hour 4)

LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel knew his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday wasn't going to be perfect. Not after going more than 11 months without playing a game. So, though the Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the center said he viewed it as an important first step. He had one shot on goal in 17:32 of ice time.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO