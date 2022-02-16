Billy Jaffe & Nick Foligno Join T&R // The Stack – 2/16 (Hour 4)

Multiple outlets have indicated that the New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens have been engaged in trade talks. The relationship between Habs’ current VP of Hockey Ops Jeff Gorton and Rangers President & GM Chris Drury is well known. The Canadiens already started dealing veterans by getting the ball...
After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
NEW YORK - - Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens has been fined $2,235.42, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for cross-checking New York Islanders forward Brock Nelson during NHL Game No. 524 in Buffalo on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
LAS VEGAS -- Jack Eichel knew his debut with the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday wasn't going to be perfect. Not after going more than 11 months without playing a game. So, though the Golden Knights lost 2-0 to the Colorado Avalanche at T-Mobile Arena, the center said he viewed it as an important first step. He had one shot on goal in 17:32 of ice time.
The Flyers had a win in their sights before letting another game get away. It's just a continuation of the frustrating season that still has 34 more games remaining. The next eight games come on home ice for the Flyers, starting on Thursday night as they take on the Washington Capitals.
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
From his very first game in the NBA, LeBron James was burdened with enormous expectations. Hailed as 'The Chosen One' out of High School, James may be the most hyped-up young prospect the game has ever seen. Amazingly, James has more than lived up to the hype and he stands...
During tonight's broadcast of the Habs and Blues game on RDS, it was mentioned that the Montreal Canadiens have inquired with the Washington Capitals regarding the availability of goaltender Ilya Samsonov. According to J-F Chaumont of le Journal de Montréal, the Washington Capitals. had two scouts. at Thursday night's...
Eichel to make Golden Knights debut vs. Avalanche; Panthers return from long break. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the four games Wednesday. Wild try to stay hot. The...
NEW YORK - After missing the last three games with a head injury, Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron will return to the lineup on Thursday night against the New York Islanders. The B's top centerman was a full participant in Wednesday morning's practice at Sky Rink at Chelsea Piers. "Looked good,...
Making things right. After a viral video captured Matthew and Kelly Stafford’s reaction to NFL photographer Kelly Smiley falling off the platform at the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl parade, the quarterback and his wife are speaking out. “We have been in communication with Kelly Smiley since yesterday’s incident...
Among top scorers at position following one-year layoff due to COVID-19 concerns. The 2022 NHL Draft is scheduled to be held July 7-8. Every two weeks, NHL.com will take a closer look at some of the draft-eligible players to watch. Pavel Mintyukov is making up for lost time in his...
The Columbus Blue Jackets have added goaltender Jean-Francois Berube to the roster on emergency recall from the Cleveland Monsters, the club's American Hockey League affiliate, General Manager and Alternate Governor Jarmo Kekalainen announced today. Berube, 30, has registered a 9-10-4 record with a 3.30 goals-against average and .898 save percentage...
MONTREAL -- Martin St. Louis got his first win as an NHL coach, and the Montreal Canadiens ended a 10-game skid with a 3-2 overtime win against the St. Louis Blues at Bell Centre on Thursday. Cole Caufield scored his second straight goal at 2:22 of overtime after tying it...
The Montreal Canadiens are bringing in another Tampa Bay Lightning icon less than two weeks after naming Martin St. Louis head coach. Vincent Lecavalier is the club's new special advisor to hockey operations, while Nick Bobrov will serve as co-director of amateur scouting along with Martin Lapointe, who already occupied that role in addition to director of player personnel.
CHICAGO -- Patrik Laine had a hat trick to extend his point streak to eight games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 7-4 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Thursday. Laine has scored 16 points (10 goals, six assists) during the streak. "It's been a good...
MONTREAL (AP) — Cole Caufield forced overtime with 8.7 seconds left in regulation and then scored the winner in overtime to help the Montreal Canadiens snap a 10-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night. Paul Byron also scored and Samuel Montembeault stopped...
The Boston Bruins look to get back in the win column Thursday night when they take on the New York Islanders. Boston is coming off an entertaining 2-1 shootout loss to the New York Rangers, while the Isles have lost three straight. The Bruins will get some reinforcement back in...
The daily “NHL Talk” column is your go-to for quotes from the top storylines in the NHL. Listen to THW contributors talk hockey every weekday on The Hockey Writers Podcast, available on iHeartRadio and wherever you listen to podcasts. In this edition of NHL Talk, these are the...
