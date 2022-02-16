ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan football may have broken Ohio State

By Isaiah Hole
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The once proud Buckeyes constantly puffed out their chest about being one of the nation’s elite programs. And they weren’t wrong. But after one loss to Michigan, in snowy Ann Arbor, excuses have stacked up, from the weather, to the flu. And while the defensive staff was probably rightfully broomed, stalwarts like offensive line coach Greg Studrawa were shown the door, just after media types fawned over how Ohio State had something of an impenetrable O-line — a narrative that apparently fell apart thanks to Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

Need more evidence that the singular loss broke the Buckeyes? Take what athletic director Gene Smith said on Wednesday.

Smith met with the media to discuss a litany of topics, and when the idea of an expanded college football playoff came up, the longtime OSU AD had a very controversial opinion, one quite reactionary based off the loss to Michigan. Given that an expanded playoff would likely give the top seeds homefield advantage rather than having them played on neutral sites, something that would give a big leg up to northern teams, Smith insists that if such were to happen, he’d prefer not to have them on campus, and instead at a neutral site, as well as indoors, such as at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He cited the cold weather and snow as potential reasons why.

Wonder why he’s bothered by the snow?

So not only is the program not tough, as noted by former Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, but it’s getting softer and softer.

Wonder what broke them?

USA Vet.
4d ago

1 win in 10 years doesn’t break the Bucks, having a coach that thought he was NFL material and then found out nobody wanted him shows the world what team is broken.

Timothy barr
3d ago

A blind squirrel gets a nut just often enough to stay alive and that's exactly what happened here OHIO STATE is still the dominant team in the B1G and always has been dream on haters

John Jenkin
3d ago

The good news is that team up north signed Hairbaugh to 5 more years. I’m willing to bet he may win 1 game in next 5 years against Osu. He’s horrible coach

Reply(6)
