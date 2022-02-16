ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevie Nicks says rivalry between female pop stars is “just ridiculous”

Cover picture for the articleHaving been in Fleetwood Mac with Christine McVie for decades, Stevie Nicks knows a thing or two about maintaining female friendships in the music business. That’s why she doesn’t have time for sort of feuds or rivalries between female artists, which she says is “just bulls**t.”....

Stevie Nicks Is Still Living Her Dreams

I first met Stevie Nicks in 2013, when I was about to turn seventeen. At the time, I was editing Rookie, an online magazine for teen girls, and I had recently given a TEDxTeen talk critiquing a trend of superficially “strong” female characters in pop culture. I am sure the video would embarrass me now, but I stand by its concluding line: “Just be Stevie Nicks.” A few months later, I heard from Nicks’s management team. Her cousin had sent her the video of my talk, and she wanted to invite me to a Fleetwood Mac show. At the concert, in Chicago, I bawled listening to Nicks sing her otherworldly songs, and was stunned when I heard the same voice dedicating her performance of “Landslide” to me. Backstage, Nicks gave me a gold moon-shaped necklace—a token she grants to those she’s taken under her wing. We kept up a friendship, and, in 2017, I interviewed her for Rookie’s podcast. Then the show’s production company shut down midseason, and the conversation never aired.
