Creative Assembly released Total War: Warhammer 3 this morning (February 17) and it has immediately become the second most played Total War game on Steam. According to SteamDB, Total War: Warhammer 3 has achieved an all-time peak of 132,924 players at the time of writing, and could continue to climb. The number has been achieved in just seven hours and placed the new game as the second-highest concurrent player peak of any Total War game. The number one spot is currently held by Total War: Three Kingdoms which achieved an all-time peak of 192,298 players.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO