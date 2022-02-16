Taylor Swift announces her Record Store Day contribution

Taylor Swift was spotted for the first time in months this weekend having a casual day in Brooklyn with her family. Out and about in the Big Apple! Taylor Swift spent the weekend with her family in Brooklyn, New York, bundling up in an oversized coat, dark jeans, and black oxford shoes. In photos you can see here, the “Welcome to New York” singer strutted out on Feb. 5 with her family members in two, carrying a large notebook and a keyboard under her arm, sporting her typical bronde locks as well as a cognac-colored purse over her shoulder. What could the popular songstress be up to in the borough? Crafting a new track or two? Swifties will have to wait and see!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO