‘Worrying’ Lionel Messi given 3/10 by L’Equipe after Real Madrid horror show as PSG star matches unwanted record

By Kostas Lianos
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN superstar Lionel Messi received a poor rating after a dismal display against Real Madrid that saw him equal an unwanted record.

PSG beat Real 1-0 at the Parc des Princes in the Champions League's Last-16 thanks to Kylian Mbappe's stoppage-time winner that spared Messi's blushes after he missed a penalty.

Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi had a night to forget against Real Madrid Credit: Getty

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was denied by Los Blancos goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, who fell on his left and blocked the ball on 62 minutes.

The star forward missed his first ever spot-kick against the Madrid giants and equalled Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's record of most penalties missed in the Champions League.

That means the Argentina international has missed five times from the spot and his overall poor display led to a 3/10 rating by L'Equipe.

The often opinionated French publication wrote: "There's something sad about seeing him like that.

"In the first period, in this position almost as a midfielder, the Argentinian was available but he missed so narrowly (with the exception of his pass for Mbappe)

"In the one-on-one, he suffered the athletic impact. His second period is better: he provides some effective relays.

"But he weighs down his record with his failed or blocked attempts (53rd, 75th) and this penalty saved. This Messi is worrying."

Messi, though, didn't receive the lowest grade as Real ace Dani Carvajal was given 2/10.

And it comes as no surprise as Carvajal struggled against PSG's left wing consisted of Mbappe and Nuno Mendes.

The full-back also caused the penalty after fouling the France international - who could become his team-mate in the summer - inside his area.

