Public Safety

Queen seen hours after Prince Andrew settles in sex assault case in first in-person engagement since Covid scare

By Sarah Grealish
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

The Queen has held an in-person audience the day after the Duke of York settled his sexual assault lawsuit, meeting the official liaison between the sovereign and the armed forces.

The 95-year-old monarch, who already had the official engagement set in her diary, met the incoming Defence Services Secretary Major General Eldon Millar, and his predecessor Rear Admiral James Macleod at Windsor Castle on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CS3fG_0eGVsQPI00
Queen Elizabeth II today during an audience at Windsor Castle Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XCkKJ_0eGVsQPI00
It's her first in person appearance since Charles tested positive Credit: PA

It is the head of state's first in-person appearance since her Covid scare six days ago, suggesting she may have escaped the virus despite coming into contact with the Prince of Wales, who tested positive two days later.

It has been a challenging week for the monarch, despite having just reached her Platinum Jubilee, and the royal family.

Her second son Andrew is facing a multi-million pound payout after settling his sex case out of court, her eldest son Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall caught Covid and now the Metropolitan Police has launched an investigation into a cash for honours scandal involving Charles's charitable foundation.

Buckingham Palace has continued to refuse to confirm whether the Queen tested positive or negative, citing medical privacy, and saying last week only that she was not displaying any symptoms.

The monarch will have taken daily lateral flow tests over the past seven days, in keeping with current guidelines, and will have been closely monitored by her royal physicians.

In her Oak Room sitting room at her Berkshire castle, the Queen, in a floral dress, greeted Maj Gen Millar on assuming his appointment, and his predecessor Rear Admiral Macleod on relinquishing his role.

The Defence Services Secretary is a member of the Royal Household, and they are the official link between the Queen and the Secretary of State for Defence and the Chiefs of Staff on all matters concerning the monarch's relationship with the armed forces.

There will be much for Maj Gen Millar to discuss with the Queen, in the wake of Andrew losing his military titles.

Andrew agreed an undisclosed out-of-court settlement with Virginia Giuffre on Tuesday, after she sued him claiming she was trafficked by paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Andrew's friend, to have sex with the royal when she was 17 and a minor under US law.

The duke, who is facing a reported £12 million payout, was stripped of his honorary military roles by his mother last month.

Ok Magazine

Ghislaine Maxwell 'May Have Had An Intimate Relationship' With Prince Andrew, Would Frequently Visit Buckingham Palace At Will, New Documentary Reveals

A new documentary has revealed shocking details about Ghislaine Maxwell's mysterious relationship with Prince Andrew. The new ITV investigative film, Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile, examined the 61-year-old royal's alleged connection to Ghislaine and the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal. According to The Sun, the bombshell documentary — which...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Royal Family#Defence Services#The Metropolitan Police#Buckingham Palace#The Royal Household#State For Defence#The Chiefs Of Staff
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Prince Andrew Experienced Future King's Wrath? Royal 'Fears' Prince Harry Would Slam His Relationship With Camilla After Princess Diana's Death In New Memoir

Prince Charles reportedly excluded Prince Andrew during this major royal event. Prince Charles is said to be fuming at Prince Andrew as his brother continues to face investigations about his relationship and alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. As the future king of the British monarchy, it would not come as a surprise if the husband of Camilla Parker-Bowles would do everything just to protect the image of the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Charles Is Reportedly Worried About “Enormous Damage” Prince Andrew Caused to Monarchy

While the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, celebrating 70 years of her reign, is the focal point all of the royal family’s attention at the moment, Prince Andrew’s sex abuse scandal continues roiling beneath the surface of the celebratory facade. Last month, a judge in New York declined to dismiss the allegations against the Duke of York, which were brought by Virginia Giuffre who alleges that the Duke sexually abused her when she was 17 years old, in connection with Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. Prince Andrew denies the claims, and last week demanded a jury trial for the court date, set for the end of 2022.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Virginia Giuffre To 'Ruin' Queen Elizabeth's 'Arrogant' Son? Duke, Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Reportedly Receiving Jubilee Medals Next Month

Virginia Giuffre reportedly plans to “ruin” Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew continues to spark controversy amid his alleged relationship and involvement in the infamous Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Virginia Giuffre even accused the son of Queen Elizabeth of child s*xual abuse, claiming that she was s*x trafficked as a minor to the royal prince by the American financier and convicted s*x offender.
CELEBRITIES
townandcountrymag.com

What Does the Scandal Surrounding Prince Andrew Really Mean for the Monarchy?

In June 1982, after serving in the Falklands War, Prince Andrew gave an interview to reporters on the islands about his role as a helicopter pilot. Recalling how he had recently telephoned Buckingham Palace and got hold of his mother, he said, “She was quite surprised to hear from me, but she did say that if I saw anybody here, particularly on the ships, to pass on her very best and say how very proud she is of everybody.” Three months later, he returned to a heroes’ welcome in Portsmouth and was famously photographed alongside the Queen with a rose between his teeth.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles banishes Prince Andrew from Windsor Castle

Prince Charles has urged his embattled brother Prince Andrew to keep out of sight and effectively kicked him out of Windsor Castle. When Charles becomes the king, the duke and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson may be thrown out of Royal Lodge and the town itself. According to insiders close to the Prince of Wales, since Prince Andrew was ordered to stand trial in the United States, he and his wife Camilla have been at odds.
CELEBRITIES
