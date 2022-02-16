My mum named me after Greek mythology as she was obsessed with it – I hate it so am changing it to something normal

A WOMAN has revealed that she hates her own name so much, that she's planning on changing it to something "normal."

The anonymous woman, from the US, took to Reddit and explained: "My mother named me Persephone 28 years ago when the name wasn’t a thing."

"But she was always so interested in Greek mythology (and my sister’s name is Athena, something more acceptable)."

She went on to say how she has always used the nickname Seph and would like to keep the nickname.

"Are there any names that could be shortened to Seph?" she continued.

"Also I don’t necessarily have to keep Seph. Maybe some name about harvest? (I was born on harvest month/season).

"And my favourite season has always been Autumn. So I would appreciate a name that has something to do with that."

And it wasn't long before social media users took to the comments section to express their views on her name and to offer alternate suggestions.

"You are changing your name just as your name is becoming 'normal,'" wrote one. "If you want a name that is 'normal' from the decade you were born Stephanie is probably the closest to Seph and means garland crown."

"Autumn was also in the top 200 for girls during the 90’s. Sienna and Scarlett are fall colours and beautiful names."

A second commented: "Probably not an answer you were looking for, and it’s just my opinion, but Persephone to me is a really pretty name.

"It has the cadence of 'Stephanie' or 'Penelope' but I think it’s more intriguing, and of course the classic Greek myth story adds to the timeless value and allure of it."

Meanwhile, a third added: "My name is Seph, not short for anything. In my biased opinion it's a great name all its own, why not just go with that?"

A fourth suggested: "Sapphire is September's birthstone; that works with the nickname and the season."

