Donations from Predator Pancakes sold will support the Nashville Predators Foundation empowered by SmileDirectClub. The Pancake Pantry, the iconic Nashville restaurant famous for its scratch-made pancakes and friendly service, has introduced a Nashville Predators pancake, available for a limited time at both Nashville locations. For each order sold between now and March 31, 2022, The Pancake Pantry will make a monetary donation to the Nashville Predators Foundation.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO