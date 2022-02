Officials say COVID hospitalizations should continue to fall, but deaths will rise for another few weeks.Oregon has passed the crest of the ultra-contagious omicron wave of COVID-19, but still faces a dangerous time before levels drop back to where they were in June, state health officials said Thursday, Feb. 10. "The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has peaked and will steadily recede until reaching pre-omicron levels by the end of March," according to the forecast by Oregon Health & Science University. But the fifth and most widely spread of the waves of virus that have hit Oregon in the...

OREGON STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO