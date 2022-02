God of War has today launched its 1.0.6 update over on PC platforms, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. As this is yet another small patch number for God of War, you shouldn’t go in expecting anything crazy to get excited for (and frankly shouldn’t expect that of any update for the game). Instead, this is merely fixing up bugs for those still working through the game or just getting started. That’s a nice thing to have, as there are some nice fixes hidden away in here. It just isn’t anything worth writing home about. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with God of War on PC in its 1.0.6 update!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO